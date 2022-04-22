U.S. Forest Service recreation officer Angela Able can see it — 60 miles of pristine intermediate level single-track trail gliding along the base of the Mogollon Rim.
“The Highline Trail ... is a bucket list Arizona trail with water, water, water,” she said.
The trail was used by cowboys to take herds to good grazing during the cooler months of the year. During the summer, those same herds used the trail to go up to the top of the Rim. Over the century, the trail suffered degradation from poor construction and adverse weather events. Currently, it has many hard stretches best suited for advanced to expert mountain bikers, hikers, and runners who have endurance races such as the Zane Grey Invitational running race.
As soon as Able arrived as a recreation officer in the Payson Ranger District, she saw Rim Country as a trail destination with its numerous streams, ponderosa forest and iconic geology.
“There is so much potential here,” she said.
When she lived in both Colorado and Sedona during her Forest Service career, Able took advantage of the internationally known trails out her front door to feed her mountain biking and hiking passions.
She loved the easy access.
“(Sedona) spoils like no other because you can go from your house to a trails system in less than five miles,” she said.
She knows Rim Country does not have Sedona’s environment, so a trails system couldn’t be the same, but she had to start somewhere. She’s been working with community partners such as the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee. Then she met Trevor Creighton, a Payson Unified School District teacher and member of the Mogollon Sporting Association.
“Trevor, he has been our Payson connection,” she said. “This project got really got going once he joined.”
Creighton introduced Able to the MSA. That organization hosted the Highline Hold’em mountain bike poker run fundraiser in October. Contestants rode the 260 Trail to See Canyon Trailhead, receiving poker cards along the way. The top three best five-card hands won grand prizes. All proceeds benefited the National Forest’s Highline Trail Restoration Project.
Then the MHA Foundation got involved. The foundation will donate directional kiosks and benches at each end of the trail.
Able explained how the efforts focused on the one trail.
“They all sat in on those collaborative meetings trying to figure out what areas to focus on. The one area they agreed on was the Highline Trail. All the partner groups expressed interest in that,” said Able.
Able figures it’s now time to introduce this project to the community.
Able has invited Town of Payson council members and Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen to attend an event on Saturday, April 23 in the morning to learn about the possibilities for construction grants and the economic benefit of a world class trail in their backyard. Able will also announce support from the MSA and the MHA Foundation for signage, trail building, and benches at either end of the Highline Trail.
At noon, the public is invited to attend to enjoy a nature walk, meeting Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear.
“My goal on Saturday is to bring awareness this is in your backyard. It’s going to be amazing,” said Able.
To attend, park at the Pine Trailhead off of North Highway 87/260 in Pine and look for Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl.
