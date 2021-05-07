The Payson Lions Club and the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation helped the town spruce up the Diamondback fields at Rumsey Park with a donation of two mature trees on Arbor Day.
“We have a vision of trees all along the way here,” said Cris Gerard, incoming president for the club.
Her vision coincides with the town.
“This will create a screening line of trees and align them with a walking path,” said Courtney Spawn, the director of Payson’s Parks and Recreation of future development.
The trees, one a red maple and the other a red oak, already stand taller than an adult.
Mayor Tom Morrissey praised the public, private partnership.
“It engenders community support,” he said.
The event also brought back fond memories for Morrissey.
“When I was 8 or 9 years old, I would sing ‘Hooray for the Grand Arbor Day,’” he said of his long interest in environmental projects.
The Lions Club has a mission to plant trees, said Bill Davies, a former club president.
When the club raised $700 from a rummage sale, it decided the trees were the best use of the money, said Davies.
Gerard hopes to inspire other nonprofits in town to consider a donation to beautify the town.
“We could have a friendly competition or raise the money with events,” she said.
Town staff believe it will take at least two years for the trees to get established and another four or so to see significant growth.
Other attendees included Debbie Akers and Carolyn Davies, from the Lions Club and Stephen Otto from the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
