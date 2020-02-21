Spring seems just around the corner as the days grow longer and temperatures climb.
The Payson Community Garden plans to welcome the spring and its growing season with a Spring Fling on March 7.
Doors open at the Church of the Nazarene at 10 a.m. that Saturday to introduce potential gardeners to:
• The latest organic techniques
• How to set up an automatic watering system
• Tools the garden has available for use
• How to reserve a garden plot
But it’s not all about information, the Spring Fling will also include a light lunch and garden tours.
Each year in March, the garden board and volunteers launch the season with an introductory meeting, this year it’s the Spring Fling, and then provides classes each Saturday until mid-May.
“The classes cover everything you need to know for a successful garden year,” said board member Roger Kreimeyer.
Classes cover garden preparation, building up the soil, how to lay out a garden and keep pests at bay.
The Payson Community Garden is an interfaith project with the goal of a community of gardeners working together to create a happy, secure and enjoyable garden.
“Everything is connected, from healthy fertile soils, quality seeds, knowledge and the desire to grow the tastiest, most nutritious organically grown food,” said Kreimeyer.
For more information, visit http://www.paysoncommunitygardenaz.com/.
The cost for a 6-foot by 25-foot plot is $70 and includes automatic watering during the summer months, free manure and soil amendments and access to gardening tools. Handicap accessible boxes are also available.
