Ellie Klein of Ellie Fresh sold drinks at the Payson Farmers Market starting at age 8. She sent a percentage of her proceeds to local Payson schools. Now the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and Payson Farmers Market have joined forces to create a young entrepreneur program to help kids in the community learn business skills selling something they made or grew at the market.
Ellie and Brooklyn Klein (right) sold their baked goods at Saturday's Farmers Market for many years. Market directors found the two increased their confidence, their ability to deal with adults, count back change, thinking of inventory, prepping during the week and being responsible. The Rim Country Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the market to launch a Young Entrepreneur program similar to what the Klein sisters did for many years.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Farmers Market have joined forces to teach kids how to be their own businessperson.
At the Saturday, July 9 Farmers Market, the chamber will host a table for two kids who want to sell something at the market. The only catch is they must make, pick or grow the product.
“They can make bracelets or bake cupcakes,” said Maia Crespin, director of the chamber.
Young entrepreneurs can even sell produce from their garden.
But there’s something they can’t do.
“They can’t clean out the junk in their room and sell that junk,” said Lorian Roethlein, director of the market.
The partnership aims to mentor kids from the moment they express an interest in selling to customer relations and setting aside sales tax.
Roethlein and Crespin, along with other chamber volunteers and members, will meet with the young entrepreneurs before they sell at the market. The mentors will give children tips on creating effective marketing material, such as business cards and QR codes and other ideas to prep for their selling day. The process takes awhile, so Crespin asks parents to call at least two weeks prior to their child’s attendance at the market.
Roethlein plans to make the experience as comfortable, but real as possible.
“Our vendors pay a $5 stall charge, plus a percentage of their sales,” said Roethlein. “For the kids, we’ll drop the percentage, but I still want to charge $5 for the stall because we’re teaching them business and in business, you pay rent.”
Roethlein will also require the kids to keep a record of each of their sales so they have the experience of reporting to her, as they would to any market director.
“We’re very excited about this, especially after having Brooklyn and Ellie (Klein) participate in our markets since they were each 8 years old,” said Roethlein. “I’ve loved seeing what a difference it’s made in their confidence, their ability to deal with adults, count back change, thinking of inventory, prepping during the week and being responsible.”
The chamber will support two young entrepreneurs each week starting at the July 9 Payson Farmers Market.
To contact the chamber and find out more about this young entrepreneur program, call 928-474-4515 or stop by the office on 100 W. Main St. Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
