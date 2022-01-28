The recent winter rainstorm proved the engineering at the Granite Dells Park works.
Jennifer Smith, president of the Rim Country Educational Alliance and development chair for the MHA Foundation, explained how the plans for the lake, recharging streams and waterfalls maximize the management of “water flow and retention to make the most benefit of the rain we receive” to the members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce during their Jan. 18 luncheon.
But it confused Smith’s daughter when she took her on a tour.
“I was explaining the detention basin system, and she goes, ‘Oh mother, that is so sad,’” said Smith. “I asked, ‘Why would it be sad?’” She said, ‘A detention basin? You have a spot for the naughty kids?’”
The chamber members laughed.
Smith then showed a picture of an almost half full lake bed, explaining the picture was taken a week post rains.
“After all the agonizing, it’s nice to see the harvesting will be highly successful,” she said.
The community has questioned the Granite Dells Park project from the location to the ongoing management to the water used. Smith and MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans have made presentations about the history and design of the park on local radio stations, in Roundup articles and now to town organizations to answer questions.
The two came to the chamber to present an update on the park, as well as invite members to a tour on Jan. 28.
“What you will see ... we do have two streams that come from the outside of the group ramada, they meet at the pebble pond,” said Smith.
Turf on rolling hills between the streams will allow people to enjoy the view while “they sit next to a water feature,” said Smith.
But this was not the park originally envisioned by the foundation or the RCEA, said Smith.
“In 2019 the board approved building ball fields,” said Smith. “It was going to be something like a field of dreams with no significant high-level engineering.”
A year later the board expanded the project “significantly,” said Smith.
“It was very near and dear to the heart of the board to create a project for everyone in town,” she said.
Granite Dells Park will provide access to the lake, ramadas, playgrounds, trails and ball fields to anyone of any age or ability.
“When I talked to our engineers, I told them it is more important to have an experience for all our residents,” said Smith.
That means anyone in a wheelchair, using a walker or pushing a stroller, can walk all the way around the lake, attend a concert at the covered stage and 600-seat amphitheater or attend a family gathering at a ramada.
“The idea is to be out in nature,” said Smith.
The foundation did not forget the younger folks, either.
“They want a spot to sit. They want internet. They want a plug, and they want water,” said Smith. “If they have those four things, they are happy.”
The park designers have placed plugs and filtered water stations throughout the park to satisfy those needs, along with enough parking for everyone.
Smith assured the chamber members the foundation has worked closely with the Town of Payson fire and police to “meet the needs not only of the users but all the systems that come into play.”
Including those that want to host a race.
“There is also an engineered perimeter path so we can hopefully offer a full 5K,” she said.
Overall, the MHA Foundation board hopes “people will be able to go and have a varied experience when they visit the site,” said Smith.
Dave -Your are an appointee of The Parks and Recreation Commision . Your sole role is to advise and recommend and advise parks business. Has it occurred to you that when you condemn and criticize you are admitting personal failure. Not once have you offered a good " usable " suggestion or direction when its your job to do so. They only offered input was to break up into a smaller group for a different purpose. That is against the law Dave. Then you say your just a mouth piece when you offer nothing.
How about you quit making yourself appear inept at the very role you are appointed to?
Mike - no well water ever - ever . If you use Cottonwoods Park and Reccenter/Pool as a model which is almost identical to the proposed facilities management is quite profitable. If you include the concession and covered entertainment and amphitheater added , Granite Dells Park would be a revenue generator. That information is on the Town of Cottonwoods website under the financial report just like ours. It clearly shows all revenue streams they 1.2 million on the Rec/pool alone. I don't understand people who don't understand simple math and wont take time to get real information instead of spreading false rumor.
Will the park be drawing any water from the well on the site?
I’ll support the Granite Dells park pond and rec center . I like a park on the East side . But when and if it comes to Yuuuge taxpayers funds I think 🤔 they should have a vote on that ? Also can Stsr Valley pitch in as they are on RCEA board also . And maybe county pitch in too as Heber has county park ? Also what about a Trade School on University land along with rec center/ pool . Ps also Payson don’t forget about Rumsey GVP Mustang Parks while we’re at it 🤔🤠
Dave, do you have any info on the costs to the Town over time? If they exceed a certain amount, it will require a vote of the citizens according to the propositions.
The State of Arizona and Jennifer Smith - Kenny Evans share the same vision . Recent legislator SCR1010P.pdf - SCR 1010 A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
RECOGNIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES TO STATE RESIDENTS. Whereas, communities across Arizona recognize that outdoor
2 recreation supports health, contributes to a high quality of life and
3 attracts and sustains employers and families; and
4 Whereas, scientific research shows that both children and adults are
5 spending more time inside than previous generations, are increasingly
6 distanced from nature, are engaging in less physical exercise and are at
7 an increased risk for poor health because of sedentary practices; and
8 Whereas, research shows that time spent in nature by all people can
9 lead to physical, developmental and behavioral health benefits; and
10 Whereas, there is significant value in providing opportunities for
11 the people of this state to experience awe-inspiring moments while gazing
12 and reflecting on the natural beauty
