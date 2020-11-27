The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce introduced two new faces from Payson Town Hall during its Nov. 17 Chamber Luncheon, Troy Smith and Courtney McMillon.
The two came to a socially distanced event at the Mazatzal Casino to speak to Payson’s business community about what they and the town can do to encourage economic growth.
Smith, the new Payson town manager, told chamber members he plans to stay behind the scenes in order to put the council’s vision for the town front and center, while he focuses on providing “high quality services to our residents.”
McMillon, the town’s new economic development coordinator, promised chamber members she would work on business development and retention, find grant opportunities to improve infrastructure, and shepherd new businesses through the permit and licensing process.
Both cautioned attendees, they have only been on the job a few weeks but have focused their time “getting to know the people in our town and businesses,” said McMillon.
Smith comes from Colorado and turned to town management after a career in law enforcement.
He often gets the question, “how did you go from chasing bad guys to looking at budgets?” he said of the direction his career has taken.
“I have always chosen to come back to local government ... that is where government and governing takes place,” he said.
He says he’s made more connections, solved more problems and learned more during an ice cream social “with ice cream running down my hand” than in many high stakes government meetings.
He looks forward to supporting his staff to provide smooth and crime free streets, abundant water and a friendly permit and licensing process.
In the short time he’s been on the job, he’s already heard residents don’t want to see Payson grow.
“I understand that,” he said of losing the “warm charm” of a small town as it grows.
But now that Payson has the water to support a larger population, it will inevitably grow, but Smith believes that can provide better experiences for both visitors and residents.
For visitors — create a “corridor on Main Street.”
For locals — create amenities such as a community center and arts center to “create a sense of place.”
“These are not mutually exclusive,” said Smith.
He would explore public/private relationships and grants in addition to other funding mechanisms to build.
Overall, Smith praised the town for its many benefits such as a low crime rate, an uptick in building permits and the recent passage of the Firewise ordinance to get everyone on the same page with wildfire preparations.
Smith gave credit to those who went before him for the vision and discipline to build the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
“It will pay dividends for decades to come,” he said.
But now that the C.C. Cragin pipeline is built, it’s time to “turn to economic development things.”
Which led to McMillon’s introduction.
McMillon comes from Texas, where she worked in the corporate side of the airline industry. Her husband still works as a pilot for American Airlines.
She’s spent the first weeks on the job meeting and talking to the residents and business owners in town.
She’s analyzed the number and types of permits granted, how much the bed tax has contributed to the town’s budget, what the airport does for the town, what infrastructure needs have priority and how to find funding to provide for those needs.
“The next thing is coming up with our strategy,” she said of what she and Smith hope to accomplish as they move forward with their jobs.
