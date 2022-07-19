After months of confusion, the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce must now decide whether to swallow a bitter pill.
Should it pay rent to stay in a back office of the visitors center it once staffed with volunteers or cut ties with the town and look for space elsewhere?
The decision represents the final stage in a sometimes-controversial, year-long series of events. The town will now staff the visitors center, while reducing hours. And the chamber will have to figure out how to make ends meet after losing the town’s previous $50,000 annual payment while coming up with more than $5,000 in yearly rent.
The turnabout will put the town in charge of marketing Payson — and create a financial crisis for the chamber.
“It’s the slow dismantling of an entity who wants to do nothing more than help the Rim Country businesses and non-profits,” said Maia Crespin, the chamber’s director. “The chamber will do everything in its power to support our members and help them thrive.”
On the town’s side, the move will couple visitor services with the town’s ongoing economic development efforts. This will provide one-stop services for people and businesses contemplating a move to Payson.
“We’ve been very careful that people understand that this is not a breakup,” said Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf. “We are collaborating on the Greater Payson Area Economic Development Strategic Plan.”
The shift will likely not affect the town’s lease from the county of the prime lot on the corner of the Beeline Highway and Main Street. The lease requires the town to use the property to promote economic development — and the chamber of commerce.
So how did the once-tight relationship between the chamber and the town end up in such a strained and confusing divorce?
That’s a tale that takes some telling.
When the chamber
was in charge“Before incorporation, the chamber did all the tourism for the town,” said reporter Teresa McQuerrey. “The only governmental office was the sheriff’s substation.”
She and her family moved to Payson before it incorporated. She remembered the key role the chamber played, bringing businesses to town and advertising events.
“Payson used to be called the festival capital of Arizona,” said McQuerrey.
She remembered Payson even had its own version of the Sturgis motorcycle rally. The Chamberettes, the chamber’s women’s group, raised funds to improve the town.
But as soon as the town incorporated, it started taking over chamber functions, relying increasingly on town staff rather than the network of chamber volunteers.
Throughout all the changes, the intergovernmental agreement between Gila County and Payson that governs the use of the land remained in place. Since the chamber continued to run the Visitors Center Mondays through Saturdays with volunteers, the town continued to support the chamber with funds from a high of $50,000 to a low of $36,000.
The town and Gila County recognized the critical role the chamber played, enlisting volunteers to provide economic development and tourism services. The two provided a spot for the chamber to continue its valuable work at the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 87 — and so the chamber moved into that building in 1990. The county owns the land to this day, but the town developed the land and building. Until this year, the chamber paid all utilities and upkeep on the property.
However, the lease locked the town into only doing three things with the property, economic development, visitor information and housing the chamber.
Town/chamber relationship
spans decadesThe partnership worked well for a long time. Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf said the town has “resolutions that span the past two decades that outline what the role of the chamber was for economic development.”
Each year, those resolutions guided the chamber’s role in promoting Payson and attracting new businesses.
At the same time, the relationship between the town and chamber evolved, said DeSchaaf. The town added services such as building and safety code enforcement, moved from a volunteer to a professional fire department, shifted from using the county sheriff’s deputies to its own city police department, launched its water department and more.
“So, the effort was to focus on specific initiatives under the direction of the town’s elected officials and overseen by the town manager,” said DeSchaaf.
The shift away from the chamber gathered steam in the late 1990s when the town hired a Main Street economic director. Then the Arizona Legislature removed the tax incentives for redevelopment and the Great Recession hit.
“All of Payson was struggling, not just Historic Main Street,” said DeSchaaf.
So, the town hired a full-time economic director.
Next, Cameron Davis became the marketing and tourism director in the mid-2000s and the move away from the chamber accelerated. “We shifted away from relying on other entities to provide services to the town,” said DeSchaaf.
In 2016, the town created a comprehensive Economic Development Plan that outlined how it would recruit, retain and regulate new businesses.
“The chamber still plays a vital role in the implementation of that plan,” said DeSchaaf.
The final straw
The decades of the chamber providing vital services to the town finally ended in the spring of 2021 in a conversation between then chamber director Brenda Case and current Town Manager Troy Smith.
Case took over her job from Crespin when Crespin left to have her son. Case also started right as the pandemic hit. First volunteers dried up, then businesses pulled their memberships. Case struggled to keep up the services the chamber provided.
But even before Case took over, Crespin knew the chamber needed more funding to continue providing the visitor center service.
The chamber used to receive $50,000 from the town. But after the Great Recession, that funding dropped to $36,000. That money not only helped with chamber staff salaries, it also paid for the building’s upkeep and utilities.
Case simply asked the town to resume the payments it had made previously.
Instead of agreeing to the higher payments going forward, Smith agreed to pay the chamber the higher amount once — and changed the rental agreement from $1 per year to $1 per square foot — which came to $ 7,200. He told Case the new arrangement would hold for one year — after which he would recommend the council approve the town take over the visitors center.
For the town’s fiscal year 2021-22, the chamber received $57,050.32, minus the $7,200 of rent. That brought the chamber’s funding level to $49,850.32.
In June 2021, the council voted to take over the visitors center and staff it with town employees. The council also approved moving the economic director into the building.
The chamber and Case soon parted ways after this deal was struck. The board asked Crespin to return from her maternity leave and resume her role as chamber director.
Since arriving back on scene, Crespin has negotiated with the town hoping to keep the visitors center staffed by volunteers. But the council had already voted, and the takeover proceeded.
This June, the council voted to charge the chamber a little more than $425 a month for the office it now occupies, along with its use of the conference room and utilities.
Chamber hopes
for the futureCrespin says the chamber will continue to provide services to help Payson businesses thrive. She has monthly luncheons with speakers on a wide range of topics to help businesses move into the green economy or who to vote for.
She has launched new festivals and the chamber still has ribbon cuttings and seminars on how to market online and in social media.
DeSchaaf said the town still recognizes the important role the chamber plays. In fact, it created an event with the chamber this year when they partnered to bring Moonshot, sponsored by APS. Moonshot provides funding for local businesses to expand or develop new ideas.
“I look forward to our continued partnership with the chamber as they play a vital role in the success of many collaborative initiatives that are already underway,” said DeSchaaf.
Crespin agrees local businesses play a critical role to the vitality of the town and hopes the town takes care of them.
“I truly hope the town uses the $12+ million it receives in sales tax revenue generated by local businesses to improve the quality of life in our community,” she said. “When businesses think about coming to Rim Country, they research what amenities we have so their employees can truly have a work-life balance. Amenities, such as a pool, community center, and child care services like PCK (Payson Community Kids) are just a few of the essentials. The community has cried out for years but seems to be falling on deaf ears.”
