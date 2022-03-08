Connection opens opportunity, a key benefit from a membership with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“This chamber is here for everyone,” said Andy Strader, vice president of the chamber board, with a day job at the Bank of Arizona. “We’re making sure we put our arms around everybody.”
He said this at the first of what Chamber Director Maia Crespin hopes will be monthly noon meetings with chamber members, friends, and board members. The meetings will discuss various topics, from how to fine tune a business plan to maximize networking.
Crespin launched the first meeting with the benefits of a chamber membership and “what changes we’ve made year to year.” Numerous board members and chamber ambassadors showed up, along with new chamber members.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce offers memberships that range from a home-based business at $150 per year to a diamond membership at $2,500 a year.
“You’re billed on the anniversary month,” said Crespin.
One of the newer membership options Crespin applauds, the friends of the chamber membership.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to support the chamber but didn’t have a business or weren’t on a board of a nonprofit,” she said.
The $100 yearlong membership fee provides access to events and a chance to network while supporting the chamber.
Each level of membership offers differing levels of marketing, networking and other business opportunities. The foundational benefit, however, comes from the online business directory.
“If you go to RimCountryChamber.com, you’ll see the option for the directory at the top,” said Crespin as she navigated on the computer projected up on a screen for attendees.
The directory has a search engine to find chamber member businesses from steakhouses to painters. Businesses can upload their logo, contact information, and explain what they offer, said Crespin.
Along with the directory, the chamber has an event calendar “that has taken off,” said Crespin.
If a business holds a ribbon cutting, grand opening, or hosts an event at their business, the chamber will post it and promote it on their website.
“When you submit it, it comes to me instantaneously to approve,” said Crespin.
One of the events covered by the chamber membership, ribbon cuttings.
“We post on the event calendar, and we also do it on social media,” said Crespin. “The only real responsibility (members have) is to contact your friends and family to attend.”
Crespin often suggests business have refreshments and a special discount or offer for the day to add to the festive nature of the event.
“The best times and days for these (ribbon cuttings) I would recommend are from Wednesday to Friday,” she said.
By the weekend, most people are out of town or have other plans Crespin has found.
The monthly chamber luncheon is a favorite with staff and volunteers, said Crespin. Members receive a set number of tickets when they sign up but can purchase more tickets for each luncheon they attend. Chamber staff finds speakers on various topics that apply to Rim Country businesses.
Luncheons also have a sponsor, who supports the luncheon and in return can “put stuff on the table ... whatever swag and no one else can because it became an issue with 10 layers next to your plate,” said Crespin.
The luncheon sponsor then presents to the lunch attendees on “anything on your business, any new products or services,” said Crespin.
Other businesses donate raffle items, “we ask that they be $50 or more, but no edibles. No pies,” said Crespin.
She said one business gave away a pie, and it didn’t go over well.
“(Raffle items) allows you to present to the group ... or just say hi,” said Crespin.
Another way the chamber brings awareness to its members, a radio/Facebook live spot on KRIM.
“That is the second Thursday of the month ... on the community spotlight radio,” said Crespin.
She suggested businesses bring supporters to the radio station because it adds energy to the broadcast.
Besides the events and online directory/calendar, chamber staff add diamond and platinum members’ logos to emails and other chamber communications.
“It is a prime location for any kind of banner,” said Crespin.
And the electronic sign out front grabs drivers’ attention as they sit at the Main Street light.
“It is fantastic marketing,” said Crespin.
The final marketing/networking opportunities, chamber events.
“We will have four events this year,” she said. “One around Memorial Day weekend, (others on) July 30, Sept. 3 and Nov. 12,” said Crespin.
Upcoming is the home show at the Maztazal Casino on May 21, which will include a contest for new business owners to win a grant.
“We have partnered with a company called Moonshot,” said Crespin. “Their mission is to help people with an invention or to expand their business. It is a little bit like ‘Shark Tank,’ but they are not as rude as the sharks are.”
Crespin and her board members have many more ideas to help the business owner with promotion, organization, contacts and networking. Give the chamber a call to see if a membership could help your Rim Country business: 929-474-8812.
