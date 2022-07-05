The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is staying put in its location at the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway
At the last council meeting, the board approved upping the rent for the chamber to continue using the space, which it will now share with the town’s economic development director.
Since 1990, the chamber has operated out of the Main Street and State Route 87 location, 100 W. Main St. paying $1 a year. The chamber also operated the visitor center for the town out of the space.
“Upon approving the annual contract with the chamber of commerce last fiscal year, the council requested that the operation of the visitor center become a Town of Payson function prior to the expiration of the latest contract,” Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf wrote in a town memo. “The majority of the building previously leased by the chamber will revert to the Town of Payson for Visitor Center and Economic Development operations.”
The chamber will now pay $1 per square foot of space it uses, which will be roughly 326 square feet. They will also pay a portion of the utilities.
It will have access to a private upstairs office, three walls in the downstairs area, and share the upstairs conference room and restroom.
The chamber will continue to maintain and operate the digital marquee sign outside.
The lease will last five years, but can be terminated at any time, by either party, with 30 days’ notice.
At the council meeting, Councilor Jim Ferris voiced a multitude of concerns with the agreement.
He didn’t like that it was a five-year lease, was worried chamber business members would get preferential treatment if a visitor came in asking for a business recommendation and thought the rent was too low.
Town Manager Troy Smith said the building can only be used for three things: a visitor center, economic development center or chamber of commerce. Now all three uses will be under one roof.
A permanent decision on where the visitor center would be located had not been made and staff were waiting for the busy summer season to pass before evaluating where it will be located.
Councilor Barbara Underwood, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Mayor Tom Morrissey praised the chamber for being a wonderful partner with the town.
“To me this is a wonderful, wonderful partnership that we have had and I hope we continue this partnership because we benefit each other in many different ways,” Underwood said.
Higgins said as a chamber member, he has seen firsthand the great service the chamber offers its members. He said he worried the chamber would feel slighted by some comments from other council members, but he appreciated their work.
Morrissey said having the chamber, visitor center and economic development in one location was a symbiotic relationship.
I'm sure some lawyer has an answer but why isn't this in violation of the Arizona Constitution Gift Clause? It is 'providing a subsidy'. If we can't waive fees to fundraise for veterans then why can we waive rent for businesses? I'm sure that the normal commercial rent is more than $1 a sq. ft.
