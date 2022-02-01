I stood at the top of the run at Sunrise Ski Resort and watched my daughter drop off a step trail into a powdery, tree-lined ski run, her boyfriend Kelly keeping up effortlessly.
I waved bravely, resolutely, not thinking about all the ways she could hurt herself. Turning slowly, I started down a steep, groomed run — with no trees in my path.
Suddenly, the memory of my first ski trip with Brooke popped into my head. She was just a few weeks old. I had tucked her in a snuggly against my chest, covered by my puffy ski jacket. We stuck to the bunny slopes and even then, her dad made sure no one bumped into us.
I controlled her experience from top to bottom. I kept her safe. Kept her warm.
Now, she lives in Fairbanks with a life all her own in graduate school. I can’t control anything. All I can do is watch, and wonder and put on a brave face as she makes her way through her 20s. The decade of Finding Your Identity.
And I’m no longer in control of anything.
The late ski season had caused angst for my daughter. The last thing I wanted for her trip.
Brooke and Kelly had fled Alaska to soak up some sun and enjoy Arizona high country skiing.
But an earlier jaunt to Sunrise in late-December had ended without putting on boards for lack of snow.
“It’s kind of hit and miss ... Arizona skiing,” I apologized when they returned, disappointed.
Kelly smiled his dazzling smile, but it masked his disappointment.
A storm rolled in for New Year’s and we hastily planned a trip. But the East Verde flooded — and we were stuck.
“This is all because of climate change. Normally this would all be snow!” Brooke lamented.
I felt obscurely responsible: Even the climate had let her down.
It had been so much easier to soothe her when she was a baby. I always knew what to do: Feed her, burp her or change her.
Now, I never know.
But as soon as the river fell — we headed for the slopes.
I reveled in their excitement.
They hurled themselves down the slope — marking out lines with the most powder, usually through the trees. I contented myself with the powdery, groomed runs — waiting for them at the lift.
The temperatures remained at freezing all day, but we didn’t need our jackets so long as we stayed in the sun.
We snacked on trail mix on the lift, swapping ski stories. They spent the whole day grinning.
And me? I just watched and wondered at the confluence of conditions that came together for a perfect Arizona ski day in perfect harmony with my daughter.
I treasured her laughter, bombing through the trees.
But my heart also recalled the small sound of her gurgling, safe in the snuggly.
SUNRISE PARK RESORT
Sunrise has had a couple of good storms in the early part of this year. The most recent, Jan. 23 dropped five inches on the resort. The base is now around 34 inches.
(Check out their snow report for up-to-date conditions.)
Sunrise has a new ticket purchasing procedure to cut down on waste. The resort hands out credit card sized plastic tickets with an identification number. Before arriving at the resort, Sunrise asks skiers and boarders to purchase their day or season ticket online. Using the security code on the card, the system automatically fills the card for the day.
