This year, a dozen homes and one business are taking part in the Roundup’s annual Light the Rim holiday lighting contest, including this home at 433 S. Moonlight Drive in Star Valley. See a map of the entries on page 15.
Load up the car with plenty of blankets and a thermos of hot cocoa and set off one night to check out the 12 homes and one business taking part in this year’s Light the Rim holiday lighting contest.
From the extravagant to the smaller, more detailed displays, there is something for everyone on this year’s map.
Most of the entries are in Payson, but there is one in Mesa del Caballo, one in Star Valley and another in Pine.
Laurie Cross decorates her home, 2014 N. Saddle Blanket, at the end of November, usually the weekend before Thanksgiving, and then spends all her time off work perfecting it. She has always decorated as the spirit of Christmas is big in the family. She has entered the contest several times over the years. Contest or not, she decorates for the viewing pleasure of people passing by.
Tami Calendo entered her home, 923 N. Easy Street, into the competition on behalf of her husband.
“He puts up a brilliant Christmas light display using no electronic devices. Just old fashion lights,” she said. “My husband also wanted me to add that he wants people to look at his lights like it is a Christmas painting.”
In 2019, the first year her husband put up lights at the address, the Payson Police Department gave him a Starbucks card and thanked him for all the light he provided for the department as they patrolled the streets at night.
After you have taken in all the dazzling designs, visit the Payson Roundup’s website, payson.com, and vote for your favorite by Dec. 26.
We will announce the winners in the Jan. 4 edition of the paper.
