Last year, 38-year-old Clinton Randall’s addiction to online child pornography cost him his Forest Service career, his home and truck.
Randall was sentenced to seven years in prison. Once he gets out, he will forever be on probation and must register as a sex offender wherever he lives.
He’s just the tip of the iceberg in a larger issue. The people who produce child porn engage in child abuse and human trafficking. But they rarely get caught, thanks to the protections of the dark web. Instead, the legal net mostly catches the silent consumers of that exploitation — most of whom never see or touch a real child.
Randall’s case was decided a year ago. The Roundup filed a public information request for the police report in March of 2020 before Randall took a plea bargain. However, the county attorney’s office vetoed the release of the report at that time. The request got lost amongst other requests the county attorney delayed the Roundup receiving. A new Payson police clerk found the request a year after the case settled then produced the report on which this story is based.
The Randall case started on May 13, 2019, when former Payson Det. J. Cadwell received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children network. The national network of 61 coordinated task forces involving 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies operated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
An image had been downloaded to an IP address somewhere in Payson. The service provider was Suddenlink.
“I received the image tied to the tip,” wrote Cadwell in his report.
Cadwell determined the photo of a girl younger than 15 baring herself from the waist down to fit the definition of child pornography. So he served a search warrant on Yaana Technologies, the company that handles Suddenlink’s legal needs.
Cadwell has since left the department, and Sergeant McAnerny took over this case, but Chief Ron Tischer continues to have officers monitor ICAC.
He said such cases present special complications, starting with the tip.
“Sometimes a larger agency or the feds will come across something and forward it to us,” he said. “It takes a lot of legwork to figure out where the IP address is coming from, who has jurisdiction, where the physical computer is and where the suspect is and where the victim is located.”
Here, Suddenlink provided Randall’s physical address. He had lived and worked in the Payson area since 2017 as a recreation specialist for the U.S. Forest Service. He started with the agency in 2006.
When officers arrived at his home on Feb. 27, 2020, “Clinton was very calm, spoke very slowly, and advised he would help any way he could,” wrote McAnerny in his report.
Two officers then took Randall to the Payson Police Department, while Detective Varga and McAnerny continued to look through the house.
When officers arrived at Randall’s house at 6 p.m., he had an online chat room open on his laptop. The chat room allowed him to share photos with others. Officers found groups of photos of female children between the ages of 8 and 10 in various poses that showed off their pre-pubescent, naked bodies.
A nearby drawer contained several thumb drives, SD cards, a CD and two external memory drives. Another drawer had condoms, lubricant and rubberized vaginas purporting to mimic a younger girl’s anatomy.
In the master bedroom, officers found legal pornography on DVDs.
Back at the police department, officers interviewing Randall told him about the pictures and the chat room officers at his house had discovered.
“Clinton advised me it was out of curiosity,” wrote Det. J. Johnson, but officers noted the chat room was difficult if not impossible to find without knowing where to look.
Randall took a plea agreement instead of going to trial.
In his probation report, Randall took responsibility for his “lack in judgment and my actions.”
He admitted, “I will need counseling to help correct my actions of porn addiction.”
Ultimately, the court sentenced Randall to a Class 3 felony, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
But lost in it all were the victims.
The probation report observed, “... the Defendant, in a sense of anonymity and decreased legal risk, utilized the internet to fuel his addiction to sexually exploitive images for his own sexual gratification. His criminal misconduct clearly depicts one who has engaged in deviant behaviors that have resulted in the continued victimization of these unidentified victims.”
Unfortunately, tracing the images back to the original source often proves impossible. The internet provides many ways people can post images and even more disturbing videos, without a way for law enforcement to identify the child victims to find the child traffickers or abusive parents who victimized the children in the pictures.
“The victims depicted in the images have not been identified, therefore, victim notification could not be accomplished ... (but) the victim(s) suffered physical, emotional or financial harm,” concluded the probation report.
For Tischer, he just hopes kids stay safe.
“I think there are online predators everywhere,” he said. “The suspect doesn’t have to be in Payson. They can be anywhere in the world committing these crimes. Our best defense for preventing children in Payson from being victims is for their parent(s) to take an active role and know what the child’s online activity is and what sites they are visiting.”
