chip sealing

Expect delays in the Pine area May 10-19 as crews chip seal roads.

 Contributed photo

Gila County Public Works Road Department asks drivers to not park vehicles and trailers along roadways listed below from May 10-19 when paved roads south of Hardscrabble will be chip-sealed.

There will not be road closures, but drivers should expect one-way traffic, temporary re-routing, flaggers and traffic control.

Refraining from parking vehicles and trailers along these roads during the road improvement project assists with the most efficient completion of the work.

Road cleanup of excess chips will begin May 24.

The following roads will be chip sealed:

Bradshaw Drive

Jan Drive

Marcy Way;

Mary Gay Circle

Sharyn Lane

Kysar Way

Tera Lynn Way

Cletus Ray Road

Mari Circle

Fara Drive

Robbin Lane

Barker Drive

Tera Pines

Quail Cove Road

Fairholm

South Road

Fuller Drive

Old County Road

Hardscrabble Mesa.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

