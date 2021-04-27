Gila County Public Works Road Department asks drivers to not park vehicles and trailers along roadways listed below from May 10-19 when paved roads south of Hardscrabble will be chip-sealed.
There will not be road closures, but drivers should expect one-way traffic, temporary re-routing, flaggers and traffic control.
Refraining from parking vehicles and trailers along these roads during the road improvement project assists with the most efficient completion of the work.
Road cleanup of excess chips will begin May 24.
The following roads will be chip sealed:
Bradshaw Drive
Jan Drive
Marcy Way;
Mary Gay Circle
Sharyn Lane
Kysar Way
Tera Lynn Way
Cletus Ray Road
Mari Circle
Fara Drive
Robbin Lane
Barker Drive
Tera Pines
Quail Cove Road
Fairholm
South Road
Fuller Drive
Old County Road
Hardscrabble Mesa.
