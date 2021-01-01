Turn your Christmas tree into chips instead of trash with the help of the Town of Payson.
From Dec. 28 until Jan. 17, the town will take your free of tinsel and trinkets tree and turn it into chips at the event center south of town, 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
“Discarded trees are asked to be placed within the designated drop off area within the Payson Multi-Event Center Main Parking lot,” said Courtney Spawn, director of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.
But they must be free of nails, tree stands, lights and decorations, as the chipping equipment cannot process those items. Brush or landscaping trimmings, artificial or snow flocked trees as well as wreaths will not be accepted for chipping, either.
The town will provide chips on a first come basis.
For those interested in receiving chips, the town requests an excess material form filled out. Call Nicole Adams at community development, 928-474-5242 ext. 5042, for the form.
“Interested parties will be contacted after the program completion date to schedule a delivery and/or pick up (of chips),” said Spawn.
