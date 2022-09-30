World's Largest Swimming Lesson Group Shot

During the last summer Taylor Pool was open, about 20 children participated with Payson lifeguards at Taylor Pool in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Parents are upset there is no place to take their children for lessons. Vice Mayor Chris Higgins has a runoff for mayor on Nov. 8.

Chris Higgins, facing a run-off election in November for mayor of Payson, supports the town developing a community center and indoor pool in partnership with the MHA Foundation.

“It is beneficial for residents. It also makes the community more attractive for businesses that want to relocate or start up here,” he said.

