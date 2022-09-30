Chris Higgins, facing a run-off election in November for mayor of Payson, supports the town developing a community center and indoor pool in partnership with the MHA Foundation.
“It is beneficial for residents. It also makes the community more attractive for businesses that want to relocate or start up here,” he said.
But he says the town needs help and should therefore welcome the MHA Foundation’s offer to build the community center — then turn it over to the town to operate.
Higgins’ strong support for the community center and the partnership represents one of the clear-cut contrasts with incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey’s often confrontational history with MHA and his current, wary willingness to at least negotiate the partnership.
Higgins, currently the vice mayor and the longest-serving council member, faces Morrissey in the November runoff for the mayor’s seat.
Higgins says the partnership with MHA offers the only viable approach to ending up with both a community center and a year-round pool complex — all built on land owned by the Rim Country Educational Alliance, set up by Payson, Star Valley and MHA to bring a university to Payson.
“We don’t have the funds for (the community center and pool),” said Higgins.
And he doesn’t trust grants.
“I hear ... people say there is (grant) money out there (but) it depends on the projects we propose whether it comes down to us, if we see any of it or much of it,” he said.
Morrissey has stressed his political connections and his ability to bring in grants as the key to adding key town amenities — like a community center.
Higgins says he prefers to explore a partnership with the local nonprofit, the MHA Foundation. The two organizations have been in talks for the last year. The Foundation has agreed to build the complex if the town would then manage the facility. So far, the council has made an agreement to hire the town’s development services department to oversee permits and inspections.
“I don’t want to put the town in a box. I think we have to be prepared for opportunities that come to us. If there’re opportunities for partnerships, we have to be open to that,” said Higgins. “The stronger we are in the community and not relying on the federal government teat ... its good, if we can get grants ... It isn’t good, if it isn’t there, or if it goes away, and then there are the restrictions and strings attached that don’t make it free money.”
Higgins has been on the council since 2014. He’s worked with three mayors. He’s weathered the recession, which forced the town to cut back on staff and services and skip a whole seven-year cycle of street maintenance and repair. He voted for an unpopular sales tax that finally pulled the town out of the economic doldrums. He now hopes to lead the council as it decides the best course to set with a flush of federal infrastructure money in the bank.
“Over the years I’ve demonstrated through my votes, I try to do what’s best for the community,” said Higgins.
One of the projects on the books, a new swim center to replace Taylor Pool.
The slow demise of Taylor Pool started in the 2000s when the recession halted Payson’s growth. Permits plummeted from a high of 150 a year to 15 a year. Town staff worried if they would have a job as visitation stopped and sales tax dried up. Payson stopped maintaining its parks, streets, and other assets as it shifted its priority to finishing the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
By 2020, the town had completed the pipeline. Meanwhile, a study of Taylor Pool found it was unsafe and woefully out of date. Taylor Pool could not accommodate those with needs under the Americans with Disabilities Act, while town staff could no longer find parts to fix equipment.
Finally, in the fall of 2021, the council voted to demolish Taylor Pool. At the same time, it voted to research a new outdoor pool or indoor pool and complex with the MHA Foundation.
The closure of the pool provided bitter opposition, but the council stuck by its guns for the safety and well-being of pool users.
“One of the differences I feel with this council is that it is going forward in the last two years. We’ve done a better job of staying better focused and not allowing just a few people to get us off track,” said Higgins.
That sounds like an endorsement of Morrissey’s leadership — but Higgins dates the turnaround to the last council election — which the mayor lost the reliable support of a council majority with the election of Scott Nossek and Jolynn Schinstock. Prospects for a partnership with MHA brightened again after the last election — with the defeat of Councilor Jim Ferris and the election of Brett Flaherty and Tina McAllister Smith — both of whom say they’re open to a deal with the MHA Foundation to build a community center and year-round pool complex.
Higgins says community surveys suggest voters support the council prioritizing a pool and community center.
“I feel another responsibility is communication with residents. I feel that is very important to explain to residents why we are doing certain things,” said Higgins. “There will always be some residents who will say how much that is horrible ... when you do those surveys and put it out ... you find out, OK, so these are high priorities.”
Residents have said they want recreation opportunities.
Higgins is happy to support finding a funding solution that works the best for the town and its residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!