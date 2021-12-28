Christmas came early on Dec. 21 for the Hellsgate Fire Department when crew members picked up a new mostly paid for 2,000-gallon water tanker.
“The Hellsgate Fire Department was lucky enough to be selected as one of the few departments to receive a FEMA grant that will cover 95% of the cost for this new apparatus,” wrote the department on its Facebook page.
Hellsgate Chief Morey Morris arrived at the Hellsgate Fire Department in Star Valley in October 2020. Despite the pandemic, Morris made a commitment to improve the fire station’s equipment through grants.
Just in time for Christmas, his labor bore fruit with a new piece of equipment that will improve service.
He started his fire career in 1976 as a volunteer for the Town of Pima. He received the education to become a paramedic, then worked for Chandler and Apache Junction before spending 27 years at Phoenix Fire. Before coming to Hellsgate, Morris worked for the Gila River Fire Department.
He’s fit in perfectly. Not an easy task to fill the shoes left by Chief John Wisner.
“As I have come to work in Hellsgate, I have found friends and co-workers from the past. Tim O’Malley, Sam and Celeste Agnew and many other acquaintances have surfaced,” he said.
He eased the transition from Wisner by working part-time, then shared the job for a month before fully taking on the responsibility.
Hellsgate provides a critical piece of Rim Country fire suppression efforts.
The fire district covers communities nestled in the forest from Control Road up to Christopher Creek and out into the depths of Star Valley.
Without support from Hellsgate, the Payson Fire Department does not have the manpower to safely fight a structural fire. The two departments have a mutual aid agreement they regularly lean on for not only fires but accidents.
Hellsgate and its five-member board struggles to find financial resources, however, especially after Payson built its fire station out off of Tyler Parkway. Because of that station, Payson no longer needed its contract with Hellsgate to cover the communities in that area.
This hit the Hellsgate budget hard. Unlike the Payson Fire Department that receives funding from the Town of Payson based on sales tax, Hellsgate relies on property taxes in its district. The Arizona Legislature put limits on how much fire districts may receive from property taxes which challenges their ability to keep up with maintenance, repair and replacement costs.
Hellsgate has made up the difference through grants, which Morris has proved successful at negotiating.
“We can’t thank Chief Morris enough for his efforts in writing an awarded grant,” wrote the department.
