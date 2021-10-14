Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest are available to purchase online through Recreation.gov and permit holders may begin cutting their trees on Nov. 9.
Permits are available for purchase through the Recreation.gov webpage for Kaibab NF Christmas trees, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut. Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree. A processing fee applies. Permits are valid between Nov. 9 through Dec. 31.
The Tonto National Forest offers Christmas Tree permits as well and those permits go on sale Nov. 9. Permits cost $15 per tree and are for personal use only (not for resale).
The dates for cutting your tree on the Tonto begin on Nov. 19 and expire at midnight on Dec. 31 for permits bought through Recreation.gov and district ranger stations.
When purchasing an online permit, read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to get a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
