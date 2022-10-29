It is that time of year again when the Tonto National Forest begins selling Christmas tree permits online at Recreation.gov and at Cave Creek, Mesa and Payson Ranger stations. Permits go on sale Nov. 1.
Have fun trekking to your favorite Christmas tree cutting spot beginning Nov. 19. Christmas tree permits cost $15 and are valid through Dec. 31. In addition, Christmas tree permits are available for free with an Every Kid Outdoors pass.
To learn more about the Every Kid Outdoors program for fourth graders, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.
All online transactions are subject to a small transaction fee, including the Every Kid Outdoors free Christmas tree permit.
“For many families selecting their own Christmas tree from the Tonto National Forest is a tradition, but for some folks it is a new experience that may become a new tradition,” said Timber Specialist Michelle Williams of the Tonto National Forest. “For most families, the shared experience of cutting down their own Christmas tree is very memorable. It’s a tradition that has been bringing families together for years during the holiday season.”
In-person Tonto National Forest sales locations: Cave Creek Ranger District, 40202 N. Cave Creek Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85262; Mesa Ranger District, 5140 E. Ingram St., Mesa, AZ 85205; and Payson Ranger District, 1009 East Highway 260, Payson, AZ 85541.
Visit the Tonto National Forest website for more information about the Christmas tree permit program and to download instructions and maps.
