It is that time of year again when the Tonto National Forest begins selling Christmas tree permits online at Recreation.gov and at Cave Creek, Mesa and Payson Ranger stations. Permits go on sale Nov. 1.

Have fun trekking to your favorite Christmas tree cutting spot beginning Nov. 19. Christmas tree permits cost $15 and are valid through Dec. 31. In addition, Christmas tree permits are available for free with an Every Kid Outdoors pass.

