The Christopher-Kohl’s Fire Department saved a house from burning to the ground Monday, Dec. 26 because of the homeowner’s quick response and a thermal imaging camera.
Christopher-Kohl’s Fire Chief Bob Lockhart praised Battalion Chief Rhett Connolly and firefighter Sterling White for arriving at the smoldering home shortly after the homeowner’s neighbor called 911.
The cause of the fire — a pellet stove.
“The chimney overheated the floor and that started the fire,” said Lockhart.
In fact, when Connolly and White arrived, they couldn’t see any fire.
That’s when “the famous thermal imaging camera” firefighters carry “on their belts” saved the day, said Lockhart. The camera picked up the smoldering fire in the joist between floors.
“So, they cut the ceiling on the first floor and then cut down through the second floor,” said Lockhart.
The two firefighters fought the fire for 28 minutes before two Hellsgate and then two Payson firefighters arrived.
“I sent the guy from Water Wheel back,” said Lockhart. “We had enough water on the fire by then.”
The Water Wheel Fire Department, that serves the communities of Whispering Pines, Geronimo Estates, Bonita Creek Estates, and Beaver Valley, only has one firefighter/EMT on call during a shift. Lockhart didn’t want to leave those areas without any support.
Christopher-Kohl’s, Water Wheel, Hellsgate and Pine-Strawberry fire departments all have limited funding that has reduced their staffing ability, as well as taken their equipment to the brink of function. The recent failure of Proposition 310 on the November ballot has fire districts scrambling to find other funding before they have to shut down. Right now, any structural fire in Rim Country requires the backup of all fire departments in the area. If Rim Country loses more fire districts, houses like the house in Christopher Creek might not have enough fire resources to save them.
In this case, the owner discovered the fire as he was out rock hounding.
He left a fire going in his pellet stove when he left in the morning. Lockhart said if constructed correctly, this is not a problem. The owner planned to return in the afternoon. Luckily, the homeowner’s security system is connected to his phone. It alerted him the fire alarms were going off and smoke was in the house. He texted his neighbor and gave her the security code to enter. When she opened the door, a puff of smoke assaulted her nose and lungs.
She was one of two people injured on the incident.
“Between the smoke, excitement, and activity, she reported her distress,” said Lockhart.
After EMTs checked her out, she declined to go to the hospital.
The other injury happened to a Hellsgate firefighter.
“(He was) pulling hose and there was lots of ice. He slipped and had a leg injury,” said Lockhart.
He will now be out until he recovers, reducing Hellsgate’s efficiency.
The good news is the house is livable with mild smoke damage.
“The house has power and propane heating,” said Lockhart.
The owners have a home in the Valley and plan to return soon.
Lockhart credits the homeowner’s security system and the quick response of his firefighters for the good result.
As Payson’s former fire inspector, he has concerns over how the pellet stove was installed.
“Have a professional install those stoves,” he said.
He strongly encourages homeowners to have their chimney checked out by a professional as this is the season for chimney fires, as well as cooking fires.
“Don’t leave food unattended,” he said.
It gets difficult when those of a certain demographic use their stove to heat their home, said Lockhart.
