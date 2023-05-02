Be prepared.
Serve your community.
And have some fun.
That’s the philosophy of Payson’s branch of the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT).
The group of trained, citizen volunteers was forged in the towering shadow of the Rodeo Chediski Fire, which forced thousands of White Mountains residents to flee to Payson.
The Rodeo-Chediski in 2002 charred 458,000 acres – and forced the evacuation of a host of White Mountains Communities. For many, Payson offered the closest refuge. And that posed a challenge for CERT – whose emergency manual came mostly from the Boy Scouts handbook.
“We were not even CERT yet,” said Mac Feezor, a founder and leader in the local organization.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides CERT training for groups nationwide – forming something of a Minute Man militia to respond emergencies – neighbors helping neighbors.
In the two decades since it formed in the midst of crisis, CERT has continued to serve – supporting rescue efforts, searches, evacuations and even events like the Fourth of July.
CERT often works hand in hand with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue – another group that responds in an emergency and relies heavily on local volunteers.
But the Rodeo-Chediski remains at the core of CERT’s identity.
Feezor and others realized they needed to create some sort of coordinated community response in response to news that the second largest fire in state history would force the evacuation of Show Low, Heber-Overgaard, Clay Springs and Pinedale.
The Payson Police Chief at the time, Gordy Gartner, called Feezor and said, “If it hits the fan and we are an evacuation center, we need some folks to look at how to do and evacuation.”
At the time, all Feezor knew about emergencies came from the Boy Scout’s Emergency Merit Badge, with its instructions on how to organize for an emergency — from feeding and clothing thousands to setting up a bunkhouse.
“It’s really a wonderful plan they will never use as Boy Scouts,” said Feezor.
Except in Payson.
The troops gathered, divided up tasks and got to work.
Boy Scouts have no fear of setting up for large gatherings such as the Jamboree. Hundreds of Boy Scouts will gather to camp out, swap knives, throw hatches and make gourmet food using Dutch Ovens and griddles.
“I have a 12 x 24 tent set it up and I set up my camp kitchen,” said Feezor.
Feezor and the troops had a kitchen, cots, clothing and sundries set up ready for the first evacuees in 24-hours. It started out small, but quickly grew into feeding 2,500 people a day. The community rushed to help.
“The local scout camps donated food because they couldn’t run camp,” said Feezor. “Safeway and Bashas had a dueling match over who could provide more stuff.”
Three local chefs shut down their restaurants to participate in the mass feedings.
As in all emergencies, the Red Cross participated – although Payson did not have an active Red Cross Chapter. “(They) are the ones who are chartered by the government to respond, but they don’t necessarily know what the local resources are,” said Feezor.
Unfortunately, Rim Country still lacks a dedicated Red Cross Chapter – which can slow the response in an emergency – like when Pine was evacuated during the Backbone Fire.
CERT has not affiliated directly with the Red Cross. “In rural areas, everybody is used to taking care of themselves,” he said. “If the Red Cross doesn’t know about a resource, they can’t use it.”
Feezor said the Red Cross usually works in urban areas that has easier access to resources. During the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, Feezor found they needed the local support more than they do in urban areas.
The disconnect can complicate responses in a major disaster – since the Gila County Emergency Management Office must work directly with the Red Cross to meet federal guidelines – and ensure reimbursement of emergency costs.
It’s been 21 years since the Rodeo-Chediski fire. Since then, Feezor and an active group of residents have taken the FEMA CERT training. Payson and Pine-Strawberry now have strong chapters.
Feezor says CERT serves as the “Hamburger Helper of an emergency.”
“We do a bunch of filler stuff that takes up a lot of time,” he said.
One of his members loves to fill out paperwork.
“The guy just grooves on writing reports,” said Feezor.
Other times, CERT’s heavy generator equipment makes all the difference.
CERT provided backup generators to the backup generators during the Water Wheel drowning of 10 family members in 2017.
CERT also provides water, snacks, communications, first aid, volunteers, whatever the first responders need to make their jobs easier.
But it’s helping others that truly keeps Feezor involved.
He recounted during the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, “there was a couple that had three kids, fairly young, and a baby,” he said. “The kids were fussy and the baby was fussy.”
The family told Feezor they had gone to the Show Low center, but it was full. So they moved on to the St. John’s shelter, but it also had too many people.
“They had hit three evacuation centers,” said Feezor before arriving in Payson.
They asked him if they could have a piece of bread for their kids. Instead, Feezor asked what he could get them all to eat.
“We have just about anything,” he said. “You just sit here,” before bringing out roast beef and turkey, and sodas and cookies for the kids.
As her family started digging in, the mother sat chewing — tears streaming.
“Life is good,” she said.
That touched Feezor deeply.
“You can’t pay somebody for that feel good feeling,” he said.
CERT always needs more volunteers. There is a Payson chapter and a Pine-Strawberry chapter.
The URL for Northern Gila County’s CERT website is: northgilacert.com
Call: 602-684-5363
Or email: ngcc.inc.gila.az@gmail.com
