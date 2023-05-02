CERT Mac Feezor Grant Smith (copy)
Mac Feezor (right) in a 2018 photo with fellow Northern Gila County CERT volunteer Grant Smith (left) in their RV converted to serve as a command center. Feezor calls CERT the "Hamburger Helper" to first responders. CERT fills out reports, provides generators, first aide, snacks and volunteers. During the pandemic, CERT manned the testing and vaccination centers. 

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Be prepared.

Serve your community.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

