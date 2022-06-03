A little more than an hour into the Payson High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26, fireworks added unintended flair to the celebration.
As graduates walked across the stage to grab their diplomas and shake the hand of a school board member, someone lit fireworks at a nearby home. The ceremony ran on another 20 minutes after the fireworks went off.
“It scared a bunch of old people,” said one witness, especially since the Texas elementary school shooting had happened just a few days earlier, they added.
The fireworks caused a small grass fire in front of the home located across the street from Rim Country Middle School, said Chief David Staub of the Payson Fire Department.
“We had a crew standing by at the graduation ceremony and they responded to the incident and extinguished it promptly,” he said.
He confirmed, “It appears to have been started by fireworks.”
For those attending the ceremony, the sound could be heard over the names of the graduates, but the event continued with the rest of the names read, said Linda Gibson, Payson Unified School District superintendent.
“No one flinched. Well, maybe I did a little,” she said, but then she saw the Payson Police Department flashing lights and knew it would be handled.
This year 169 students graduated in a ceremony marred by nothing much other than the wayward fireworks.
Gibson was proud of the speeches from Valedictorian Cole Goldman and Salutatorian Kylan Kirschbaum and from Payson’s Center for Success honor student Corbin Roberts.
Gibson praised the student council, custodial staff and employees for decorating the field with a banner, perky flowers, setting up the stage and graduate seating area.
The ceremony spanned an hour and a half between sunset and darkness. When done, cheers, whoops, and flying mortar boards greeted PHS principal Jeff Simon’s decree that the PHS Class of 2022 had passed all the requirements to graduate from Payson High School.
For the seniors, it’s the start of their next step in life.
For the rest of the PUSD students, it’s summer break until classes start up again Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!