Cleanup operations will begin for the American Asbestos Cement Corporation (AACC) Mill Site near Young on the Pleasant Valley Ranger District in December 2022.

Previous asbestos mining and milling activities left approximately 38 tons of concrete and wood building remnants assumed to contain asbestos. Along with two large waste piles.

