Cleanup operations will begin for the American Asbestos Cement Corporation (AACC) Mill Site near Young on the Pleasant Valley Ranger District in December 2022.
Previous asbestos mining and milling activities left approximately 38 tons of concrete and wood building remnants assumed to contain asbestos. Along with two large waste piles.
In October 2022, the USDA Forest Service pursued environmental remediation to address the potential threats to human health and the environment caused by elevated levels of arsenic in the waste rock and the presence of asbestos tailings.
Work will include construction of an onsite repository, excavation and placement of waste rock material and asbestos tailings into the repository. Offsite disposal of building remnants is to go to a waste management facility. Construction of erosion control measures will be added to improve long-term stability.
The site is located near the intersection of FR54 and FR329, south of Young. Both roads will remain open during construction activities. The project is estimated to be completed in January 2023.
Members of the public should be aware of their surroundings and drive carefully when in the area, as heavy equipment may be on the roads. For more information on this project, contact Ernesto Maldonado at Ernesto.maldonado@usda.gov.
