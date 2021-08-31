Just like a home’s gutter, they sits unnoticed for years and it isn’t until it overflows does the common culvert receive any attention.
After a record amount of rain received this monsoon (11.6 inches between June 15 and Aug. 19), many residents have noticed their culverts are clogged with dirt and debris.
Turns out you may not have to get out the shovel and clear it yourself if you live off a town-owned street.
If your culvert is on a public roadway, then the Payson streets division will clean it, said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager.
There are a few exceptions.
“If they are leading into a detention basin in a subdivision, then it is typically the HOA or lot owners’ responsibility to clean them,” she said.
The best way to find out is to contact the customer service counter of Public Works Department. They will intake requests and assign work orders to the streets division.
If it is not a town maintained culvert, the requesting individual will be notified accordingly (or told when they call/stop in).
For more information, call 928-472-5042. It is answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Or submit a request via the town’s website,http://www.paysonaz.gov/E-Gov/take-action.html. Select “Storm Drainage/Erosion” under the Repairs and Requests for Service tab.
“We urge residents to call if there is a clogged culvert anywhere if it poses a flooding hazard so that we can attempt to resolve the situation as quickly as possible to mitigate any potential damage,” she said.
