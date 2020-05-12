There were several accidents on the roadways outside Payson this weekend.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle towing a trailer crashed on southbound State Route 87 at milepost 247. The collision blocked southbound travel for about an hour, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. There were no injuries.
On Saturday morning, a Coca-Cola semi-truck rolled on southbound 87 at milepost 263 south of Pine. It took several hours to get the truck removed, delaying travel in both directions as crews moved traffic through the northbound lane.
Then on Sunday morning, a motorcycle crashed on southbound 87 at milepost 269, between Pine and Strawberry.
The motorcyclists sustained minor injuries. The southbound lane was closed for approximately an hour, according to DPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!