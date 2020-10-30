Coconino National Forest visitors who wish to collect live plants and trees for personal use can now purchase a wilding permit in order to do so.
Permits will be issued through Dec. 13. There are typically two wildings permit seasons — one in the fall and another in the spring, with each season lasting for approximately one month while the plants are dormant.
Permits will be available only for coniferous trees (Douglas fir, white fir, ponderosa pine, pinyon pine, and juniper). Because of the severe decline of aspen populations across the forest and lack of natural regeneration, aspen seedlings will not be offered in the permits.
Trees up to 12 feet tall may be dug up. However, for the best chance of successful transplanting, foresters recommend that seedlings selected be much smaller: less than 4 feet.
The fee is $1 per foot, with a minimum fee of $20 per permit. Maps of designated gathering locations, along with transplanting recommendations, will be provided along with the permit.
For more information on purchasing a permit, please call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 928-527-3600, the Flagstaff Ranger District at 928-526-0866 or the Mogollon Rim Ranger District at 928-477-2255.
