May is a time to honor members of the military. Locally, veterans are welcome to the “Veterans Coffee Time” held every Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
The event is the dream of Roscoe Dabney III.
“My friend, George ‘Catfish’ le Grand from Okmulgee, Okla., near Tulsa, took me to a cafe called The Coffee Bunker. It is a warm place for veterans and families to meet and get coffee and a meal every day. That is my inspiration for the Tuesday morning coffee group here in Payson. My goal is for veterans to meet and support one another. I wanted to see what would happen when veterans get together.”
Oct 4, 2021, the dream came to fruition. Dabney, together with veterans Rod Rockman, Patrick Cooper and Chuck Marinak met and now there are more than 135 Rim Country veterans meeting once a week.
During the meetings, each new member is recognized, welcomed, and asked to stand and state the branch of the service served. A monthly birthday is acknowledged and the veterans are asked to share anything they wish. The meetings are warm and friendly.
Dabney, a former Marine, worked as a police officer, prison chaplain, played as a professional musician, and produced and directed Christian programs with Trinity Broadcasting Network. He and his wife started a ministry called “Spirit Fires.”
His life experiences have prepared him to be an apostle, as he says, for veterans — a messenger and gatherer.
“I am a Vietnam veteran. I know what it is to suffer PTSD, to have the nightmares,” said Dabney.
He suffered through addictions silently for years. “All I want is not to let that happen to other veterans and be instrumental in the prevention of suicides.”
There are several days in May where the country pays tribute to the military. The first legislation for National Military Appreciation Month began in 1999 with the support and sponsorship of Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Representative Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) of San Diego, along with more than 50 veteran service organizations.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day is held on the Friday before Mother’s Day, this year on May 6. The hard and never-ending work of military spouses often goes unseen. They are left at home while their spouse goes off to perform vital duties for the nation, and they are left to take care of everything at home.
VE Day, Victory over Europe, held on May 8, signifies the end of World War II in Europe. VE Day is observed to honor the sacrifices of the many men and women who died during this long war fighting international tyranny.
Armed Forces Day, held on May 21, was created in 1949 as a day to honor all current active-duty military members. It is the time to contact your service member and thank them for everything they’ve done to contribute to protecting our nation.
Memorial Day held on May 30 is used to remember those who have lost their lives in service to our country. On Memorial Day, we also take a minute-long national moment of silence, referred to as the National Moment of Remembrance, to honor those who paid the ultimate price for their country.
At the Payson Veterans Coffee Time, the members talk about the special days of remembrance and tell their stories. This space forms bonds and friendships that were lost during the veterans’ time of service. If it prevents one suicide, or gives one veteran an opportunity to share experiences kept hidden, the coffee time has been a success. As Dabney said, “Dreams do come true.”
