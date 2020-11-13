When Starbucks customers pulled up to the drive-thru window on Nov. 5, they knew Lt. Jason Hazelo wasn’t the typical barista.
“They asked, ‘Do you not know how to take an order?’” he said.
For three hours, members of the Payson Police Department took over from the Starbucks baristas to take orders and make and deliver drinks.
“I didn’t know they had so many things to order,” said Hazelo.
Any tips received went to help the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter.
“One guy gave $50,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer. Others gave $20 tips.
The event raised $662. Tischer delivered the money to Gwen Zorn, the CEO of Time Out on Nov. 10 at the stand-alone Starbucks in the Bashas’ shopping center.
Nationally, Coffee with a Cop, started as a community policing project.
Tischer knows the benefits of community policing from his days as chief in Wisconsin. He takes community policing opportunities whenever he can, so his guys and the community get to know each other.
The department raised money for Time Out to keep the level of awareness going for more than one month, said Tischer. October is National Domestic Violence awareness month.
But Hazelo needed an extra bit of help as a barista.
He said the way Starbucks identifies drinks on the cash register wasn’t intuitive, so he ended up calling the pumpkin spice latte “corn on the cob.”
The baristas, including his daughter, hovered closely.
“They showed us the door at the end,” said Hazelo, but did so with a laugh because “it was fun.”
This won’t be the last Coffee with a Cop this year. The officers will take over Common Grounds on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for the annual Shop with a Hero event (formerly called Shop with a Cop.)
First responders, including the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Apache officers and firefighters take a child shopping to buy presents for themselves and/or their family on Saturday, Dec. 19.
If the next Coffee with a Cop isn’t possible, the PPD has a donate button on its website to help with Shop with a Hero as well as the No-Shave November fundraiser to bring awareness and donations to a local family suffering from the financial burdens of cancer treatment.
For more information, please call the Payson Police Department at 928-474-5177.
