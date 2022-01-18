Tonto National Forest officials announce a collaborative landscape-scale project that would improve forest health on over 115,000 acres on the Globe Ranger District while also reducing the risk of wildfires on the neighboring San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.
The Highway Tanks Tribal Forest Protection Act project is scheduled to begin in February and take place along the eastern boundary of the Tonto, adjacent to the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.
It will use mechanical thinning and prescribed burning to restore watersheds, reduce forest density and increase grass cover to shift the ecosystem back to a more “natural” and historic vegetative state. This will allow low-to-moderate fire to return in its natural cycle.
The project includes watersheds within portions of the Upper Salt River and San Carlos sub-basins. Additionally, the project area involves:
Improvements to Mexican spotted owl habitat to mitigate the effects of catastrophic wildfires on Owl PACs, as well as increasing grazing productivity and improving elk habitat. Ponderosa pine stands will also benefit from the application of low intensity prescribed fire to decrease pine seedling competition for resources such as nutrients, sunlight and water.
Ancestral lands which are historically home to the Nadah Dogolnihé (Apache Peaks Band), the Sandé Dot’án (San Carlos Band), and the Łinabahá (Western White Mountain Band).
The project’s origin dates to February 2017, when San Carlos Apache Tribe Chair Terry Rambler formally submitted the project request under the authority of the Tribal Forest Protection Act (Tribal Act) to the Tonto. The Tribal Act provides a tool for tribes to propose work on adjacent federal lands that would protect Indian forest land and resources.
The proposal identified an area for treatment to restore the land to pre-reservation conditions under the Tribe’s Integrated Resource Management Plan by reintroducing fire to a fire-dependent ecosystem and creating a fire-safe buffer from potential wildfires.
In coordination with the Highway Tanks Tribal Forest Protection Act Project, the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation will implement prescribed fire and manual treatments on 125,000 acres of Reservation land as a continuation of treatments on the Tonto to extend across boundaries.
Globe District Ranger Adam Bromley said that treatments will help the forest achieve desired conditions as specified in the Tonto’s Land and Resource Management Plan, which includes establishing landscapes more resilient to drought and unnatural fire.
“Fire is as critical to our forest’s health as water and sunshine,” Bromley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!