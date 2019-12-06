You’d think artist Mimi Romberger would take it easy by now — after 40 years on the cutting edge of the video game industry.
Instead, she’s taking art classes in Payson and hanging her work on the wall tonight at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus, which holds its student art show tonight just in time for Christmas gift shopping.
The show runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the community college campus at 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The show will include gallery-quality work at bargain prices. That includes oil paintings, watercolors, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, photography, decorated cakes and wearable art — all the creations of art students from the college.
Romberger, who drew the first rendering for the Mario Brothers video game, said she started doing oil paintings at age 6 — “I liked to paint birds and whimsical things.”
She also loved needlepoint — and could do portraits of people and pets. As it turned out, needlepoint offered the perfect preparation for creating the art for the video game industry — based on a grid of lighted pixels on a screen.
She wound up designing characters on graph paper, then sitting down with a programmer who turned them into images on screens that took the world by storm.
She married another video game artist — Chuck Romberger, the offspring of a deeply rooted Rim Country family. His father — Wesley Earl Romberger — was first a deputy sheriff and then Payson’s only obstetrician. Mimi and Chuck met when they were both video game artists at Activision and have been married for 28 years. In the course of her 40-year career, she worked for Sega, Acalde, Atari and other pioneering video companies. She designed “Hardball” the game on screen at the start of the movie “The Princess Bride,” as well as the instruction icons on the little screens on HP printers.
The couple returned often to Payson and cared for his parents in their final years.
So when it came time to retire, Mimi and Chuck resolved to live in Payson. To her delight, Mimi discovered an art community here.
“There’s such a joy in being in a lot of art classes here. When I retired five years ago, I swore to myself I was going to come back and get a traditional art education like I’d always wanted. I found so many great teachers here. They’ve offered up so many good things. (Dean) Pam (Butterfield) is just wonderful. This turns out to be where I always wanted to be,” she said.
She’s explored a great variety of styles and mediums — from acrylics to ceramics.
Oh, yeah — and she and her husband just bought the House of Joy in Jerome, which they want to turn into an art gallery and bed-and-breakfast. She hopes to showcase the work of many Payson artists there. Romberger’s also a member of the Payson Art League and takes part in the annual studio tours. They’ll keep their Payson home and their Pine retreat, Breath of Life — where they do spiritual and art retreats.
The community college classes have connected her to a community of fellow artists. “I love helping other people, but I’m still making my own discoveries. I love it that I have the freedom to do that now and such a nice community college – I can literally walk to campus.”Tonight she’ll be selling her art — including whimsical ceramic “tarts,” a sly reference to the House of Joy.
So come on by and get your Christmas shopping done, while supporting local artists. And you can chat with Mimi about how she made Mario so darned addictive.
(2) comments
Good job Mimi! You are a much needed inspiration for our town!
[batman] Congratulations Mimi! You are an amazing artist.
