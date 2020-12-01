The evening fell cold and sharp as winter finally arrived the week of the Swiss Village Lighting.
For 41 years, the shops at the Swiss Village off north Highway 87 have hosted an open house the Friday after Thanksgiving (weather permitting) to show off local artisans’ creations.
The event allows visitors to snake through shops while nibbling on cookies and sipping on hot chocolate, hoping to find that perfect local Christmas gift.
Santa Claus arrives with the shrill of the fire engine siren. The children who have waited patiently in line scramble up into his lap to snuggle and tell him their secret Christmas wish.
But not this year.
The pandemic required social distancing and masks.
Santa wore a shield and a mask with a smiley face.
Folks stayed outside as much as possible.
Not everything changed, though.
The 12-year Charity Tree program has already reached its quota of trees before the Dec. 13 deadline, all hosted by a local business, resident or organization.
They lined the event draped in ornaments, garland and lights.
It’s the first year for Liberty Website Design to take part in the Charity Tree program. The company has already decorated a tree and put it up outside of Rebecca Acord’s Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts.
Acord has coordinated this event since its founding and has many stories of struggling families receiving a bit of Christmas cheer through a Charity Tree.
Acord had no trouble convincing Liberty’s co-owner, Veronica Volk, to participate in the Charity Tree program. She just told a story.
Last year, a Charity Tree went to a couple who had lost their jobs at the same time. The couple had four children, but no money for gifts or a tree to celebrate the holidays.
The tree Acord delivered had a $100 gift donation tucked in its branches.
Acord told Volk the couple cried when they found the money because they could then spend $25 on a present for each of the children. When Volk heard the story, she said she just had to participate.
Then she found out the Charity Trees also help the local food banks.
From early November until Dec. 13, the Charity Trees serve as a collection point for non-perishable food items under their branches.
Acord has yet to tally up the poundage.
Volk hopes her business’ participation will inspire more people to “get involved this year whether that is donating canned goods, donating to families in need, increasing traffic to our local Swiss Village shops, etc.”
To find out more on how to help a family through a Charity Tree, please call Rebecca Acord at 928-978-0640.
