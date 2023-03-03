The Payson Town Council is seeking the advice of a citizens committee to help prioritize a reduced list of ambitions.
At one point the town council discussed revitalizing Main Street with a stream down the American Gulch, improving the Event Center with bathrooms and a cover for year round events, and creating a splash pad at Green Valley Park with a new road to connect the Event Center to Main Street.
But after many community surveys, the immediate list now comes down to an indoor pool, better parks, improved streets, and better maintenance of what the town owns.
Even that pared down list will require resources beyond the taxes and grants the town already receives. That means bonds, loans or additional taxes, something Payson has avoided.
During its Feb. 22 meeting, the Payson council unanimously voted to move forward with forming a Capitol Improvement Project Citizen Advisory Committee, or CIPCAC for short.
This 15-person volunteer committee will work until August 1, 2023, with Town Manager Troy Smith to go over data, research, analysis, and alternatives to provide the council with direction. It can hold public meetings and meetings with town staff to help the council decide what to accomplish and how to pay for it.
Smith will have access to $50,000 for a consultant to help facilitate the process.
The committee will decide which projects have the highest priority.
The committee will then recommend how to pay for the projects. Some ideas to increase revenue include a bond election, an excise tax backed bond issuance, and/or an increase in the town’s sales tax rate.
To find committee members, the town will advertise on the Town’s website, on the Town’s Facebook page, place an ad in the Roundup Newspaper and make public service announcements on the local radio stations.
The council will consider an applicant’s skills, integrity, knowledge, interest, temperament, and commitment to the job when deciding on the 15 to sit on the committee.
The council hopes to have a broad cross section of the community represented.
For more information call the Town of Payson at: 928-474-5242.
(4) comments
What the community wants in a town manager
The council fired the last town manager on a split vote.
The Nov.22 19 study session to guide the Payson Town Council in its quest for a new town manager.
Municipal Solutions was hired by Tom Morrissey, Suzy Tubbs and Jim Ferris to conduct a community study so community members joined the council and town staff in the Rim Country Middle School cafeteria to discuss what experience and characteristics the new town manager needs.
Eversden promised he would collate both the responses from the survey and the findings from the work-study to present at a future town council meeting.
Troy Smith was hired based on the study groups criteria.
Involving the community in making policy decisions is the best practice for Town leadership.
Funny thing that the town has 50k for a consultant but couldn’t find 50k in funds to repair the pool . I guess that’s why we need a committee to prioritize spending. Another consultant but no money for Repairs or maintenance of pool or even a pool consultant to evaluate it before they drained and destroyed it during Covid when it was operational. 🙏🇺🇸
In this article, the author states "..That means bonds, loans or additional taxes, something Payson has avoided." But in reality, the town has NOT avoided raising taxes. They increased our sales tax rate.88% just a few years ago in 2017. That tax doesn't sunset till 2027 (not 2025 as stated in a previous Roundup article). Yet, here we are yet again, facing an even higher tax rate, imposed on working class citizens, struggling to survive our town's incredible cost of living. And whatever happened to paying down the PSPRS deficit which the last tax hike was supposed to be used for? That deficit is even higher than it was 6 years ago!!
Ask the taxpayers what they want, not a group of developers, contractors and realtors and politicians.
