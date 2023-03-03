The Payson Town Council is seeking the advice of a citizens committee to help prioritize a reduced list of ambitions.

At one point the town council discussed revitalizing Main Street with a stream down the American Gulch, improving the Event Center with bathrooms and a cover for year round events, and creating a splash pad at Green Valley Park with a new road to connect the Event Center to Main Street.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

What the community wants in a town manager

The council fired the last town manager on a split vote.

The Nov.22 19 study session to guide the Payson Town Council in its quest for a new town manager.

Municipal Solutions was hired by Tom Morrissey, Suzy Tubbs and Jim Ferris to conduct a community study so community members joined the council and town staff in the Rim Country Middle School cafeteria to discuss what experience and characteristics the new town manager needs.

Eversden promised he would collate both the responses from the survey and the findings from the work-study to present at a future town council meeting.

Troy Smith was hired based on the study groups criteria.

Involving the community in making policy decisions is the best practice for Town leadership.

Report Add Reply
Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Funny thing that the town has 50k for a consultant but couldn’t find 50k in funds to repair the pool . I guess that’s why we need a committee to prioritize spending. Another consultant but no money for Repairs or maintenance of pool or even a pool consultant to evaluate it before they drained and destroyed it during Covid when it was operational. 🙏🇺🇸

Report Add Reply
PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

In this article, the author states "..That means bonds, loans or additional taxes, something Payson has avoided." But in reality, the town has NOT avoided raising taxes. They increased our sales tax rate.88% just a few years ago in 2017. That tax doesn't sunset till 2027 (not 2025 as stated in a previous Roundup article). Yet, here we are yet again, facing an even higher tax rate, imposed on working class citizens, struggling to survive our town's incredible cost of living. And whatever happened to paying down the PSPRS deficit which the last tax hike was supposed to be used for? That deficit is even higher than it was 6 years ago!!

Report Add Reply
Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

Ask the taxpayers what they want, not a group of developers, contractors and realtors and politicians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.