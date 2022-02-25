The fire board members at East Verde Park couldn’t be happier with the results of a creative Firewise grant thinning project, while property owners couldn’t be happier with the low cost of keeping their properties safe.
EVP, located north of Payson in a canyon, has many lots thick with brush. The community is full of older residents who do not have the finances or physical ability to thin their properties and some empty lots have proven a threat, but the absent owners won’t get them cleared. Other properties present more risk to the community, but the owners cannot clear their lots.
To address these issues, the EVP fire district applied for a grant as a community in 2021, instead of having individual homeowners apply. This year, the EVP fire board received the grant award and has launched into thinning 42 acres.
“We found a contractor willing to do the work along the SW corner ... where the forest is very thick with brush and trees and the danger of wildfire is most prevalent,” said Lorri Pfundheller, a member of the EVP Fire District board.
Most contractors looked at the job and said, “too much to do for too little.”
But not Shaun Dugan from Dump and Clean. He’s willing to give up profit to save a community. He also believes he will make up the financial difference as the job goes along.
The EVP Fire District is using a grant administered by the Town of Payson Fire Department. The state grant pays 90% of the cost to trim and clear, while homeowners pay 10%, if the full reimbursement from the grant does not exceed $2,500 per acre.
“When we negotiated with Shaun, I told him the town grant was only paying $2,500 per acre and we don’t have more,” said Pfundheller. “They understand they will lose money on this part of the project and know they will make that up later when phases 4 and 5 get going.”
“It was $8,000 for that first lot,” said Dugan.
Dugan, founder of Dump and Clean, said the grant does not pay enough to cover his increases in labor, supplies and equipment costs due to inflation and the competitive job market, but he’s excited to get into this line of work. Dump and Clean is his newest business venture after owning and operating the Chevron gas station, Rim Wash and Rim Liquor.
He’s started Dump and Clean with his son-in-law who worked as a wildland firefighter for years. Besides Firewise trimming, the company hauls trash and cleans up yards.
“This is a win-win for both sides,” said Dugan of the EVP project. “This is the biggest job we have done.”
The EVP fire board just hopes what they’ve done sparks other creative solutions to the expensive fuel removal challenge.
“We feel strongly this can be a model community for this project and many more down the road,” said Pfundheller.
There has not been a final price to homeowners determined yet, but the EVP fire board estimates it will be a few hundred dollars.
Besides working with grant resources, the EVP fire board has hired another contractor to remove the brush from the highway to the first river crossing to the community.
Pfundheller said the fire board did that work after a semi-truck caught fire and almost lit up the brush at the entrance to EVP.
“That is taxpayer dollars at work through our fire district,” she said. “Granite Mountain Tree Works ... has been plucking away at that project for over two months now ... he will also be a vendor in our community for residents to keep their properties in Firewise compliance.”
The EVP fire board funds itself through a community property tax. Most of the money goes toward a contract with the Town of Payson for fire and emergency medical coverage, while the rest of funds go to bi-yearly brush pickups and additional Firewise projects.
The community commitment isn’t lost on Pfundheller.
“I have the wonderful job of getting to know so many more people in our community,” she said. “There is a common theme here to keep our community safe and everyone is on board.”
