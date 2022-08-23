It only seems appropriate that in the same place where knowledge grows, nature’s beauty grows too.
Students come to gain knowledge and skills, community members come to workout and enjoy other programs and the elk come to nosh on the greenery.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 7:06 am
This week’s Hometown Heroes are the volunteers that plant and maintain the beautiful flowers and grounds at our Eastern Arizona Community College. The students’ learning is part of a plan—instructors have carefully developed curriculum. The gardens are part of a plan too.
Volunteers plan, plant, nourish and protect the plants on the grounds.
These gardeners are this week’s Hometown Heroes. Cathy Hicken, Tom Quirk, Jennifer Hinkie, Farley Harrington, Dodi Mauer, and Karen Burback are the regulars. This is not a one and done project. One or more of the volunteers frequently weed, water, and repair the damage caused by our local elk, who sometimes see the gardens as their personal salad bar.
The courtyard garden is also the backdrop for the August Concert Series, which raises scholarship funds. These same volunteers are on site for each concert to help insure it is a success.
“A friend of mine at the Friends of Rim Country Community College,” said Hickens, “was expressing her hope that the college grounds could be really beautiful for the spring graduation. The students and their families deserve to celebrate this real accomplishment. I agreed and offered to recruit some of my friends to get the gardens in great shape. That was the beginning project, but because we enjoyed the process of working together and creating a beautiful setting, we decided to “adopt” the family of flowers we had planted on the college grounds.”
But on came the spring drought and the elk. The team’s adopted family was drooping and in danger of dying off without regular watering. There is no automatic watering system for the front pots, so they need regular watering if the monsoon rain has been sparse. That means a team member has to monitor the plants and may have to water several times a week by carrying water in buckets to the plants. Then there are the weeds to be plucked. And then those big furry four-legged grazers have discovered that the flowers are tastier than the grasses in the forest. They often “overeat” as in creating a need for new plants. The gardens are expanding with two new gardens by the nursing building at the north end and an ongoing project bed by the cosmetology building.
Drop by the college for a pleasant walk on the grounds to see the gardens. Saturday nights at 6 there are music concerts in August.
Want to help? Call the college office at 928-468-8039 and they can connect you to a team member to see what the team needs next? Maybe join with them to plant, weed, or water.
Most of all, enjoy nature’s bounty — with a little human help from these Hometown Heroes — the gardening team of volunteers beautifying the grounds at the community college.
