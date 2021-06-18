The community banded together to raise $4,100 for Emily Brice, who lost her food cart after a fundraiser for the homeless on May 5.
Brice is a chef with a heart and passion for those who have found themselves without a home for whatever reason — illness, mental challenges or just plain bad luck. She knows their plight well as she once lived on the streets after experience with abuse and living with mental illness.
She and her husband Skyler provide the lifeblood to the Payson Warming Center. The two can find the money for a ticket home, get an addict into rehab or help someone stabilize to find a job.
As a nonprofit, the warming center constantly seeks funding to provide a warm meal, hot shower and services to help those who need it.
On May 5, Emily and the warming center crew put on a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser to pay for dinners she hoped to provide all year long. Normally the warming center only functions during the winter months. Emily made her famous tacos off of her food cart.
Driving home from the event tragedy struck. Her cart flipped on the drive home.
“That kind of accident was not covered by insurance,” said Whitney Jones, a friend of Emily’s.
Jones decided to put on a fundraiser at Green Valley Park on June 12 to raise money to replace the cart.
She organized a raffle. Local businesses from town chipped in to provide $700 worth of prizes for the raffle.
“LaRee Photography jumped in and decided to dedicate their sales to Emily and raised another $300 for her,” said Jones.
Emily brought free gourmet sandwiches.
“We ended up walking over to the (weekly Saturday) concert and passing out free sandwiches to at least 15 people,” said Jones. “They all seemed pretty stoked, too.”
Despite all the good will, the event didn’t raise enough.
“Well folks, we came so close to goal! We took in a total of $1,755 from our benefit,” wrote Jones the night of the fundraiser.
But then something wonderful happened.
“Steve Miller (of Miller Autoworks) saw what we were doing and decided to raffle an amazing rifle and will raise another $1,000 for her with that,” she said.
Then a GoFundMe account racked up another $1,045, bringing the amount raised to more than what Emily needed to fix her cart, said Jones.
“She is supposed to have the cart back up and running by the 1st of July,” she said.
Emily plans to have a free taco event “to say thank you to the community for all their love.”
A community Jones says, “is the best place I have ever lived.”
If interested in supporting the Payson Warming Center with donations or time (they always need volunteers), please go to the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative Facebook page; call 928-474-3190; or email: paysonhomelessinitiative@gmail.com.
