The Christmas carols floated on the chill night air, the clusters of carolers’ breath fogging the night as they softly sang “Silent Night.”
The exhausted nurses emerging from Banner Payson Medical Center paused, some listening in tears to the sweet sounds.
The effort by a community group to offer spiritual support to the dogged, discouraged and overwhelmed pandemic caregivers represented an initial effort to offer an ongoing prayer of gratitude for the overstretched health care heroes in one of the most hard-hit counties in the country.
Those nurses, doctors and hospital staff have watched as patient after patient has died. Other patients have left the hospital to struggle with the baffling symptoms of long-COVID.
Yet hospital staffers work day after day, month after month, even though the waves of illness keep breaking over them.
Banner Corporate has announced its hospitals are once more stretched to the limit.
Locally, Hoyt Skabelund, Banner Payson administrator, explained it’s a tough season.
“Banner hospitals remain very busy with COVID and non-COVID patients,” he said. “The vast majority of those hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated ... We are encouraging those who are eligible to be fully vaccinated against COVID, including getting the booster at the appropriate time ... also, we hope people will get the flu vaccine as soon as possible as flu cases are increasing as well.”
Experts warn the current number of cases could very well surpass those caused by the holiday surge last year. As holiday season get-togethers flourish, the newest strain, Omicron, adds to the case count. More troubling, Omicron has evolved to get around the vaccinated — so boosters are more important than ever. Only about half of the county has been fully vaccinated — but fewer than 25% have also gotten booster shots — which appear to restore protection against Omicron.
As a result, Gila County has the second highest infection rate in the state and since the onset of the pandemic has suffered nearly twice the death rate as neighboring Maricopa County.
Adding COVID to heart attacks, strokes and seasonal flu has produced an exhausting, dispiriting Christmas season for many on the Banner hospital staff. Church leaders, family and friends report that caregivers are overwhelmed and, worse, demoralized.
Some community members can’t sit by and watch anymore.
Spearheaded by Sarah Lee, a recent Rim Country resident and sister of a doctor who has watched hundreds of his ICU patients die, residents came together on Dec. 19 to launch a campaign to build up hospital staff morale.
“I just had to do something,” said Lee of her idea Payson Supports Health Care Workers.
With help from Expedition Church, Lee has developed a battle plan to let the front-line health care workers know their efforts behind the walls of the hospital don’t go unnoticed.
As a start, she launched by singing carols at the hospital entrance, with the clusters of carolers as distanced from one another — and the nurses — as possible.
About 30 people gathered outside the west entrance where staff come and go during their shift change between 6:45 and 7:20 p.m. on Monday night.
Whenever a nurse walked by, the crowd stopped singing to just clap.
A nurse clutched her chest and said, “You’re the best. Thank you. You’ve made me cry now.”
Others watched from inside the building.
“Literally the sweetest thing,” said one.
It’s a small start, said Lee. However, she noted she’s already received some criticism on social media for bringing together groups of singers — given studies showing that singing in groups remains a good way to spread the respiratory virus. But the socially distanced caroling is just the opening salvo in the effort. Lee is collecting signatures of volunteers willing to do supportive things for hospital staff. Lee’s ideas run from purchasing healthy snacks or thoughtful gifts such as hand lotion to making handmade cards and banners. She’s still brainstorming ideas.
Look for the Payson Supports Health Care Workers group Facebook page for more information.
Or call or email Lee at 773-931-3559 or email sarahemartel@gmail.com.
