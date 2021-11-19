The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative faces its most desperate season low on support.
“We are in need of community support so we can help more families and veterans and bring more resources for the children ... they are the most vulnerable in winter,” said Emily Brice, head chef and food director for the organization.
Seven days a week, she and her husband Skyler keep the doors of the warming center, 601 E. Highway 260, building A, open for anyone to come in out of the cold, wash up and have a hot meal from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The pandemic has put limits on the overnight accommodations they can provide. But now the lack of volunteers has stretched the couple to their limits.
Still, they march on.
“I’ve been volunteering seven days a week since June. I had to not be a paid food director anymore because we didn’t have the funds coming in,” said Emily. “But I knew I had to still show up no matter what and the Lord always provides.”
Her prayers were answered last week, when the food drive headed up by Chuck Proudfoot provided 1,000 pounds of food.
“They are on our list to support,” said Proudfoot.
He and others have run the Payson Community Food Drive for more than a decade. The drive starts around Thanksgiving and ends on “Souper” Bowl Sunday. The effort supports the local food pantries and the warming center.
Emily was thrilled with the donation.
“I could barely fit it all in my car,” she said.
Every Monday, Emily prepares enough dinners for the rest of the week in the Mountain Bible Church commercial kitchen. She relies on community food donations to feed the hungry.
Every evening, she and Skyler open the warming center at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church. On average, 30 people show up to receive a warm meal, have a shower and find resources to help.
Skyler has access to mental health, addiction treatment, job mentoring or just a ride back to family.
Although a 501(c)(3), the Warming Center has not qualified for the Arizona Department of Revenue’s tax credit program. Each tax year, the state allows taxpayers to donate a certain amount instead of paying those taxes directly to the state. Schools and qualified nonprofits allow taxpayers to direct hundreds of their income tax payments to specific organizations.
Proudfoot said the only food bank organizations he knows of that have qualified as a tax credit organization are the Pine-Strawberry and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
The food drive takes both cash and canned goods, so do the food banks.
Proudfoot said the food drive will continue to make sure Emily can provide meals to the homeless and hungry.
To contact the warming center call 928-474-3190, email paysonhomelessinitiative@gmail.com.
