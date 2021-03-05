If Payson Community Garden founder Roger Kreimeyer were a plant, he would be a sunflower — strong roots and stalk, sunny outlook and lots of seeds.
But he’s leaving Rim Country to live closer to family leaving the community a bit less colorful.
“This will be a blow to northern Gila County,” said Kenny Evans, the new director of the garden.
Kreimeyer lived for decades in the area volunteering his time, organizational and persuasive skills to the Boy Scouts, public landscape projects, his church and services for those who struggled with basic needs.
But he had a special place in his heart for those who grappled with food insecurity. As part of his legacy, he leaves projects such as the Payson Area Food Drive and the Payson Community Garden.
“He was just fearless about asking for help and money,” said Evans.
Evans worked with Kreimeyer for 20 years. He admired Kreimeyer’s ability to create organizations with deep foundations that “perpetuate” year over year success through a bushel of dedicated volunteers.
“I’ve seen plenty of other food drives, they get excited but then lose interest after reaching their goal,” said Evans.
But Kreimeyer, a former rocket scientist, had the ability to keep his eye on the prize. He knew just when to bring in the volunteers, finances or any other resource necessary to launch and sustain a project, said Evans.
Which benefits Evans as he takes over a thriving community garden.
“We’re getting very close to full,” said Evans of this year’s crop of gardeners.
He looks forward to implementing a bit more of Kreimeyer’s generous sunny nature into the philosophy of the garden.
“What you will see is an openness of all the staff members to help people with counsel and advice as opposed to rules and regulations,” he said.
The garden will shift its hours to “match our opening with (gardeners’) times.”
The board of the community garden hopes to nurture “happy gardeners,” said Evans.
“We’re talking about changing philosophies on how we work with gardeners to graduate them from novice to good to master gardeners,” said Evans.
The pandemic has forced the early season classes, normally done in person, online.
Interested gardeners can check out the Payson Community Garden’s website for information on watering systems, ground preparations and to sign up for a plot.
The garden will open on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will not have its usual festivities such as live music and food.
“We invite people who are interested in gardening to come during those open hours to see what we have to offer,” said Evans.
There might even be some early sunflowers.
For more information, please see the Payson Community Garden website at: http://www.paysoncommunitygardenaz.com/
