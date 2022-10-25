Tina McAllister-Smith weighs in on the topic

Tina McAllister-Smith, newly elected Payson Town Council member, weighs in on homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse during the Arizona Town Hall held in Payson on Oct. 19. Tim Gallagher, with the Payson Fire Department (right), runs a new health program with the town to increase health outcomes for residents before they go into crisis. Vice Mayor Chris Higgins (top left) acted as the spokesperson for the group. Mayor Tom Morrissey spoke for another group in the room.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Tyler Freeman came to the Arizona Town Hall on homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse Oct. 19 armed with experience.

After the breakup of his family, he found himself not only destitute in mind, body, and soul, but living on the streets.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.