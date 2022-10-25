Tyler Freeman came to the Arizona Town Hall on homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse Oct. 19 armed with experience.
After the breakup of his family, he found himself not only destitute in mind, body, and soul, but living on the streets.
“I felt terrible and everyone around me could tell,” he said.
Most wouldn’t look at him. They brushed past without speaking.
“I’d just walk down the road and people would see me walking. If only someone had asked, ‘Can I pray for you?’ Can I buy you lunch?’” he said.
Freeman soon found himself invited into the world of drug users and pushers.
“They were the only ones who wanted to be my friend,” he said.
Soon, Freeman found himself trapped in substance abuse.
Wednesday’s town hall focused on how to interrupt that vicious cycle of loss. It drew Banner Payson Medical Center, the Warming Center, the Gila County Community Action Program, churches, veterans groups, business leaders, first responders and local government into one room to grapple with Payson’s rising problem with all three issues.
In Payson, about 1% of the population live on the fringes of society in camps made of cast-off sofas and mattresses, or couch surf with friends and family, while a few live in their cars.
Their numbers grew during the pandemic and have now surged with end of eviction moratoriums and governmental pandemic support. Now inflation and unsustainable rent have weighed on people just barely staying afloat. Instead of reaching out for help, these folks give up.
A report by the Morrison Institute on Arizona homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness, found more than 20% of Arizona adults have a mental illness. More than 7% have a substance abuse disorder — and almost 1% of Arizona’s population experienced homelessness.
A third of those homeless residents have mental health or substance abuse disorders.
In Gila County, half of the homeless are over the age of 50. The average age of Gila County’s population is 55.
The problem has grabbed the attention of both mayoral candidates, representatives from the largest nonprofit in town, the hospital, town and county government, veterans groups, business owners, church members, and parents. They joined on Oct. 19 at the Nazarene Church to go through a process Arizona Town Hall has developed to capture a community’s voice to identify its unique needs and work out solutions.
Attendees gathered at tables of eight to tackle a series of questions about the impact of mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. Each of the seven, eight-person groups then reported their conclusions.
Tara Jackson, executive director of Arizona Town Hall, distilled the group findings into an overall statement.
The process encouraged everyone to contribute.
“There is really a critical problem with the system,” said one group. “The system we have has so many roadblocks to find a place to go to be treated.”
The group next door agreed.
“There seem to be a lot of big doors that swing towards homelessness, and the doors that swing out are very small,” said the leader of the Eagles table. “If we can make them as big to get out, that would help.”
Freeman would agree. He was lost in a haze, but he never quite gave up.
He finally found his way to the Warming Center for dinner. He didn’t say much on that first visit — but soon returned. After a few dinners in a place he felt so welcome, Freeman finally reached out for help. Skyler Brice pointed him in the right direction to find housing, help and now a job.
“You have this moment and you’ve got to be there to catch them,” said Brice, the program director for the Warming Center. “You have the one moment and it’s easy to miss.”
Freeman grabbed that moment and held on. He beamed at the event.
“I started work last week,” he said.
He’s also found a connection with those at the Warming Center. He still goes for dinner and to volunteer.
“You can only help someone who knows they need the help,” said Brice.
The group’s last statement gave everyone hope more folks like Freeman will live their best life and find a place to call home.
