It has been said that the only constant in life is “change.” We certainly have observed that. Over this past two-decade journey, as circumstances have changed in response to the “great recession” etc., we have been focused on trying to insure that our responses to those changes produce benefits for our friends and neighbors in Rim Country.
One frequently asked question during the recent Granite Dell Park Project discussion was, "Why a park?" states Jennifer Smith of the MHA Foundation. The question was not arbitrary because for more than a decade, public discussions regarding the property focused on creating a university campus and related educational facilities. Understanding the changing circumstances and, at times, the public's frustration at a lack of outward progress, the cooperating entities want to explain the current process and inform the community about the steps leading up to what is now the Granite Dell Park Complex.
First, it is important to recognize that this asset and these amenities are things that any potential university or educational partner would look on favorably (and perhaps require) as a consideration for developing a future satellite location. "It would be critical for the students," emphasizes Smith, indicating both the park and planned community center.
Another reason noted is that it fits seamlessly into the Town of Payson's General Plan for the property and improvements benefitting the town overall. While many aren't entirely familiar with the specifics of Payson’s General Plan, town manager Troy Smith gives highlights to form a frame of reference for our citizens.
He explains that state law requires every city and town in Arizona to have an adopted General Plan as a framework for funding, projects, growth, and the primary direction of their municipality. That General Plan lays out how our town is expected to grow and gives basic guidelines for land usage. It provides framework details to ensure successful community growth and development, year after year. Town manager Smith notes that it is a somewhat unique Arizona concept. He knows of few other states that mandate such a roadmap for how a town should function and make decisions regarding the future, based on goal-oriented objectives and guidelines.
The current General Plan was adopted in 2014, with the next plan due in 2024. The General Plan is updated every decade with input from both town leadership and with solicited input from Town citizens. Many meetings were set up to allow the public to give feedback and to be a part of the process. Development for park facilities on the east side of town has been in the Payson general plans for several decades. It is worth noting that it was included in several prior General Plans as well. So finally seeing action on that development goal is an exciting prospect. Residents involved in the general plan creation process going back as far back as the 1994 General Plan, have always listed a new east side park complex and community center among "must-haves" regarding community growth. They even identified the actual current site early on.
Kenny Evans, who was mayor during the 2014 general plan creation process, explained that it took a comprehensive two-year process to develop the current Town General Plan. An extensive communication endeavor involved actively reaching out to community members to seek their input. Many forms of media were utilized and in the two-year process, the Town of Payson hired a highly qualified team specialized in soliciting public input from as many people as possible. This produced maximum involvement and the broadest possible suggestions and ideas from citizens. Multiple experts from outside organizations were contracted to facilitate the collection of statistics and advice and opinions from participants. This allowed creation of the final cohesive and organized final product. Based on the experience of the professional consultants who had worked on many General Plans across Arizona, the 775 Payson citizens who responded and participated in the process represented the highest involvement of any community across the State that year. Evans points out that the responses that came in contained quality suggestions and concepts that proved invaluable to the ultimately adopted plan. The information sought from the public included both quantitative (numbers and statistics) and qualitative (suggestions and advice) produced a comprehensive picture of the community's viewpoint. It is noted in the text of the general plan itself that the town far exceeded the minimum required community participation mandated by the state. The final vote to adopt the plan was supported by a hefty 75% of Payson voters, providing future leaders confidence that the adopted General Plan incorporated the will of the people.
Additionally, for the past two years, the town has also conducted a capital improvement survey of residents. Approximately 100-200 citizens have taken the opportunity to provide feedback to the town. Additionally, the Rim Country Educational Alliance, MHA Foundation, and Payson Parks and Recreation's collaborative Granite Dells Park Project survey garnered more than 1,200 citizen responses providing their input and opinions on design recommendations and project preferences. The public’s priority on the importance of different amenities was sought and taken into consideration. These numbers are statistically significant and played an essential role in the project planning.
The combination of the Payson General Plan, capital improvement surveys, and the Granite Dells Park Project survey all pointed to the same conclusion. The public’s desire for new park facilities in town and for a community or recreation center to be built was clear. The consistent results of the public feedback reaffirmed the direction the project has been moving with some significant adjustment to the individual amenities to be included in the park complex. MHAF's Smith notes that the Town of Payson's 2016 strategic development plan for economic development also wholly supports the project's direction adding additional support to the direction the project is moving.
An east side park has been identified as critical for more than 25 years. Protecting the natural resources was always a key objective in the project. Assuring nature trails and outdoor recreational access was protected for future enjoyment was incorporated into planning from the outset. Water features, a playground, and a year-round recreational facility were incorporated into the plan in response to public demand. Interestingly, the Town of Payson General Plan acknowledged the need for this project to occur but accurately projected that the funding for a project of this magnitude was not present in the town budget (and likely would not become available). It states specifically that partnerships, third parties, or other sources of financial assistance would likely have to be secured to see the park facility come to fruition.
Current project plans began in 2019 with a modest $250,000 budget with planning for a couple of ball fields on the property. The plans evolved and expanded in both scale and budget several times to accommodate community input. The current plan began to take shape in the beginning of 2021when the town re-entered the conversation suggesting a potential partnership and collaboration on the project. The additions and improvements occurring this year were revisions based heavily on information garnered from the feedback received from the public, town staff, and the town council.
"We made these changes directly in response to the desires of the citizens,” points out Jennifer Smith. The public’s expressed concerns about traffic, parking, road access, and other logistical considerations played a key role in relocating planning for the community center to University Way and Highway 260. This change was in addition to the sheer expansion of the project's newly incorporated recreational amenities that had grown so large that they could no longer fit onto the original location on Mud Springs.
"From the town's perspective, the community center and park have always been a singular project. This was always one project, is how the town looked at it," emphasizes town manager Smith.
After all --- the only constant in life is “change” so PLEASE stay tuned monthly, as information and updates are made available to the public.
A few, still unanswered questions. Where is the university? Wasn't this property purchased from the USFS for "pennies on the dollar" under the guise of "for educational purposes? How many parks does a tiny town of 16k, mostly retired people need? How many parks do we already have that are currently under maintained? How much is this latest dream going to cost the town? (been asked repeatedly with no real answer). Why should we trust a group that has repeatedly failed to deliver on their promises regarding this 253 acre parcel? Lots of questions with very few concrete answers!
If you keep asking these questions and not getting answers perhaps you're asking the wrong people? I also understand that you may not be interested in walking trails and a place to recreate but there is a substantial population of people that do in Payson. Just drive by Green Valley Park anytime when the sun is up. Remember there were people in town that didn't want that park either.
Is it possible that others are concerned about the stark difference that Green Valley was created, funded and OWNED by the town while this new project looks like the park is created and OWNED by a private entity while the town (taxpayers) will be required to pay the long term costs without ownership or management authority?
I do think that the town is NOT under parked and the taxes and fees forced on the residents have spiraled out of control over the last few years.
If Kenny and Jennifer want to build a facility and either sell memberships or admission fees for those who want to use the facility, that is the American way. Having the taxpayers hold the bucket when already over taxed and without ownership does seem unwise.
