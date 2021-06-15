With great anticipation and excitement the Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center welcomed Baby No. 1 into its new infant program on June 2.
Joanna Beckstead, the infant class teacher, is no stranger to the child care industry. She has been a part of the lives of so many children in Payson and the surrounding area. She has taught in every class at CPCLC from the toddlers to the school-age children over the last 12 years. She has been going through health and safety trainings, First Things First trainings on infant social-emotional well-being and putting together a nursery.
She is ready for this wonderful challenge. It is a small program with room for only four infants and the class filled up quickly.
The Child Learning Center has been working all year building a new infant program with the help from First Things First of Arizona, which is committed to quality care and education for children ages 0 to 5. The center received a start-up grant from FTF in the spring of 2020.
There were more challenges this past year than program officials bargained for, but they made it. Officials want to thank FTF for its financial support in putting this program in action and for helping many child care and educational programs in Arizona provide the best possible care for the families in their communities.
