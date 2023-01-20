concerned family at jan 11 parks and rec meeting about fields

A concerned family at the Jan. 11 Payson Parks and Recreation Commission meeting about field maintenance. A misinterpretation of a proposal by town staff that would allow repairs on a field to rest spurred an interest in the meeting.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Payson Parks and Recreation Commissioner Anna Van Zile was perplexed why three police cruisers sat outside the town hall before the commission’s meeting on Jan. 11.

As Van Zile walked into the 4:30 p.m. meeting, Lori Thompson, also a commissioner, spoke with resident Jeff Robbins in the hallway.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.