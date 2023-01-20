Payson Parks and Recreation Commissioner Anna Van Zile was perplexed why three police cruisers sat outside the town hall before the commission’s meeting on Jan. 11.
As Van Zile walked into the 4:30 p.m. meeting, Lori Thompson, also a commissioner, spoke with resident Jeff Robbins in the hallway.
“Why did you call in to KMOG this morning and rile things up?” said Robbins.
“I care about the kids,” said Thompson.
On the agenda — a discussion on field maintenance.
The town has two problems with its fields, one long term, the other immediate if it hopes to attract more tournaments and users. For long-term maintenance, the town needs to rest a field after an intense repair or upgrade. In the short term, the town doesn’t have enough labor force to keep up with demand.
“We don’t have the staff to prep the fields an hour before a game,” said Scott VanOmmerman, pointing to a picture up on a screen. Payson’s parks operation manager showed the council footprints in the mud that marred the batter’s box. Damage like this makes the town staff’s job harder to fix to prepare for a game or tournament.
To solve the problem, VanOmmerman said the town now locks the gates to fields after prepping them early in the morning, even if the game isn’t until the afternoon.
This upsets parents who enjoy taking their children to fields to practice.
But that policy isn’t what stirred the parents, grandparents, and sports lovers to attend the meeting. A call to local radio station KMOG reportedly exaggerated the details of a field maintenance proposal. Audience members made it clear they understood the town planned to shut down all its fields for months for maintenance.
Christine Smith, the parks and recreation director who will soon be the public works director, said the town will not shut down all its fields at the same time. Rather, the town needs to shut down fields as they get repaired in order to rest.
“We can make our fields look very pretty, but (they) will not hold up for the duration of the game,” she said.
When residents use the fields after a rainstorm, it takes the two part-time parks maintenance staff hours to fill in and remove the muddy footprints.
Batters dig away at the batter’s box with their cleats, leaving a deep divot difficult to escape.
“If there were a solid foundation, it would be a better experience for our users,” said Smith.
Repair work on an infield feature needs special care, however.
“Because of the mix of the infield, to really set they need at least two days of rest time,” said Smith.
She said the proposal on when, how, and what’s best to repair fields found town fields receive the most use from March to April. The heaviest times of use run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“There is a lot of interest in our fields primarily because of our lights,” said Smith.
As the only town Smith and her staff could find that has turf fields, Payson allows metal cleats.
This could open options for Little League and adult baseball tournaments, but Payson needs a different configuration of its fields and reliable restrooms to attract that business. Right now, the town only wants to guarantee those who rented a field get what they paid for — a well-prepped field.
To find out what users needed, the commission had presenters from the largest and most consistent users, the school district, Little League, and youth football league to hear their concerns.
“We are all on the same page that we want fields that last for our community,” said Linda Gibson, Payson Unified School District Superintendent.
To help, the district has now taught the coaches and players of the various sports teams what’s needed to prep and maintain fields.
“We want kids to take pride in ownership,” said Gibson.
Ken Schneider, from Payson Little League, said the biggest hurdle for his organization is “someone reserving a field,” but recognized the town needs help with maintenance.
“When it comes to Little League, we had talked about us doing the prep work,” he said.
So long as the league had access to water, Schneider said he would have qualified people rake and water down the dust, “instead of players walking away.”
Rebecca Waterman from the local Pop Warner youth football league expressed her gratitude and explained how her organization seeks to help maintain fields.
“When it is a really good downpour, we cancel practice,” she said. “We want to be a part of preserving that field.”
Josh Lyon, a softball tournament organizer, had such a long litany of complaints he said he has moved his tournament for veterans to another town.
“We … pay $500. It’s a four-field clover. It has bathrooms and shade,” he said.
Schneider agreed that if Payson has better facilities, it could attract more tournaments, such as a national Little League tournament for 13 to 18 year olds.
“Once you go to state, they need bigger, better fields,” he said.
After audience members heard the maintenance plan, they agreed shutting down a field for making major repairs is a good idea.
“I agree to closing it for maintenance,” said Kayle Beck. “(But) we don’t want to see ourselves punished for others tearing it up.”
Tina Fuller is upset. She knows of users who have been fined when they use fields even if they are not locked up.
“That is pretty insensitive,” she said.
Dave Golembewski had full faith that the town will “resolve this for maintenance only.”
When commission members learned the parks department only has two part-time maintenance workers, they asked that town staff request more help to maintain the fields. The commission asked staff to add that request to the new maintenance regime before sending a recommendation to the council.
The meeting ended without incident.
“Thank you for coming and for caring about our kiddos,” said Commission Chair BJ Bollier. “That’s what our community is about … nothing is Facebook gospel. It is us working together to work it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!