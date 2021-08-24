Teens face a hurdle when they go out into the working world — lack of experience.
“100 years ago, kids were experience rich and information poor. Today it is the exact opposite,” said Lee Gault, the director of Arizona Conservation Corps. “If they can’t Google it, they are not sure what to do to problem solve and troubleshoot.”
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce invited Gault as its guest speaker for its Aug. 18 chamber breakfast. Chamber Director Brenda Case told members the chamber hopes to provide programs to encourage Payson youth to find careers in town to provide businesses with employees.
Gault explained how the AZCC uses hands-on learning through natural resource stewardship to provide experience, encourage personal growth and responsibility while fostering a connection with community for youth ages 16 to 25. Another Corps program seeks to help veterans, up to age 35, learn skills to transition back into civilian life. Length of service runs from six months to two years. The program provides a stipend and financial aid for college.
The heart of the program lies in the Conservation Corps taking young people out into the wild to work, said Gault. He would know as he started his career in the Conservation Corps out of high school.
Gault explained there’s a transformation that occurs when the wild teaches a young person nature does what nature does.
“It doesn’t happen any other way,” he said.
When nature storms, you’ll get wet if you don’t read the signs and find shelter. If you choose to camp near a gully during monsoon season, there’s a good chance you’ll wake up with a wet sleeping bag or worse. If you don’t build the trail against the fall line, a monsoon flood will wipe out all the work. It’s a wake-up call nature does not revolve around a kid’s schedule or needs. This creates wonder, responsibility and connection, said Gault.
Watching kids go through “that transformation has kept me in the business,” he said.
The program trains youth leaders to run crews of up to eight to do labor-intensive natural resource work, such as building trails, thinning forests, cleaning up campsites, basically any work that improves the outdoors.
“We are hoping to develop the next generation of natural resource professionals,” said Gault.
The Corps teaches its members to support lands and watersheds so they are sustainable, healthy and productive, a core objective of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Conservation Corps fills a critical need for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, departments under the U.S.D.A.
“They don’t have the manpower,” said Gault to keep up with the damage from weather and high visitation rates cause to the nation’s public lands.
Corps field crews work on stream restoration, campsite maintenance and trail building. Some crews gain additional training in chain saw use for fuels mitigation. Often this work transitions into a job as a wildland firefighter, said Gault.
Other groups work within communities for weed treatment or drainage.
“We’ve been having crews in Flagstaff doing sand bagging and flood mitigation,” said Gault.
The Flagstaff community has expressed gratitude to Corps members as the recent monsoon threatened property. To see how their Corps work directly impacts lives makes an impression on the young workers, said Gault.
Other jobs include interns who do public and environmental education, GIS/GPS data management, engineering and surveying, historical/cultural management and other needs.
The AZCC has a sister program called ancestral lands for the native youth. Crews from the White Mountain and San Carlos Apache tribes, the Tohono O’odham, Hopi plus other tribes from Arizona and New Mexico work together to gain leadership and experience through natural resource work.
“The Corps are a way to engage a lot of people of color that are then able to move into these (natural resource) jobs,” said Gault. “We will run over about 60 crews a year across Arizona. Most will be camping crews.”
Each crew is self-contained with a youth leader overseeing the crew, said Gault. Full-time field crew members work a nine-day, 10-hours per day ‘hitch’ schedule. Typically, crew members then have five days off in the town of the home base office.
Gault explained the Corps is also a national program.
“We do hurricane and tornado response,” said Gault.
The work isn’t easy. The AZCC website cautions applicants, “members can expect to work long days and must successfully adapt to various climates and working conditions. Workdays will contain strenuous labor in remote settings and all-weather conditions.”
While camping, the AZCC provides a food stipend, paid training, from $330 to $425 per week depending on the program, a scholarship for higher education and provides an Employee Assistance Program. (For details please see the AZCC’s website: azcorps.org)
Gault hopes Payson youth consider signing up.
Right now, the AZCC has positions in Tucson leadership and work crews running until December.
The Corps has an ongoing opening for crew members interested in working from anywhere at anytime.
To reach the Arizona Conservation Corps, call the White Mountain office at 928-207-0744.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!