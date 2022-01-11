This shouldn’t come as a shock to most of you; I love to fish. That has been the case all of my life. In my retirement, I have spent countless hours catching and releasing crappies and bluegills at Green Valley lake or casting to trout on Rim Country streams and lakes.
While I will eat an occasional fish that I catch, they generally are the fish that don’t recover when I release them. I do all that I can to manage a quick and successful release; but more on that a little later.
I feel that fish are too much fun to catch, and too valuable for me to only catch once. One of my most memorable catching experiences as a child also drove home that point for me. The stream I fished as a kid in southeastern Pennsylvania was stocked for opening day in April. I always struggled with the wait for opening day as a kid, much like other kids anticipate presents at Christmas. I would spend the weeks before then looking over miles of water for the pools that seemed to hold the most stocked fish to determine where I would be at 5 a.m. on opening day.
One year, anglers jammed the location I had selected to fish. Fortunately, the prime spot, which really didn’t look great to most anglers, was still unoccupied. There was a big rock, and the trout in the 5 a.m. dim light were not yet visible to the other anglers who hadn’t searched the stream for weeks in advance like me. The pod of trout was stacked up just upstream of the rock, taking advantage of the small, slack-water cushion caused by the stream pushing against the rock.
I was a bait fisher as a youngster, and every time I dropped my worm in that spot, I pulled out a trout. Folks on either side of me weren’t getting a bite. In less than 10 minutes, I had my limit for the day and headed up the hill to my grandmother’s house to deliver my trout.
I felt proud of my accomplishment, but realized that my weeks of preparation had left me with just 10 minutes of actual fishing time.
As I learned to fly fish, and understood the benefit of pinching down my hook barbs was the quick release of fish, my fishing time on the creek increased. I was able to fish for several hours carefully releasing trout, then keep a few trout for my grandmother when I was ready to head home.
The other obvious advantage of releasing all of those fish was that I came back time after time to visit those pools after the folks who came out just for opening day had long since left the creek.
With the daily limit of trout in Arizona at four fish, there have been several days that I would have reached my limit in a very short time. Instead, I can fish as long as I want to, because I carefully release my trout.
Certainly, there are waters like the Green Valley lakes, and other Community Fishing Program lakes, that have water conditions during the summer that are no longer cold enough for trout to survive. Hopefully by then, all the trout stocked mid October to mid May will be caught and taken home by anglers for a great trout dinner.
While AZGFD does a fantastic job with their hatchery and stocking program to provide trout in a number of lakes and streams across the state and intends for those fish to be part of the daily four-trout limit for anglers, I feel good about extending the value of the stocking effort and catching and releasing trout so that they might be caught at least twice before being kept.
Many of the streams where I fish have wild populations of trout in them, and these streams are often designated as catch-and-release streams to be sure that the wild population of trout is not decimated by overfishing.
It is important to know the regulations where you are fishing. Some waters are open to fishing all year, others have special catch-and-release rules or bag limits, and still others may actually be closed to fishing while a population is being developed or during sensitive life cycle phases, such as the spawning window.
If spending more time fishing is something that interests you, then please consider catch-and-release. Fly fishing with pinched down hook barbs is probably the most effective catch-and-release method. Close to 80% of the trout that flop around in the water in my net unhook themselves thanks to the barbless flies that I use. A pair of hemostats helps me grab the hook bend and not touch the trout that haven’t already unhooked themselves. I try to minimize touching a trout and compromising the protective slime on the fish, so if I do have to hold the trout, it is done lightly with wet hands.
Bait fishers can still practice catch-and-release, but have to take care that the trout are not bleeding and that the fish swims away in good shape after the release. If the fish swallows the hook, and it is not bleeding, simply cut the line as close to the mouth as possible and gently release the trout.
Trout are much more sensitive to poor releases than many other fish. It is important to be gentle throughout the process, and not simply toss them into the water if there is a chance that they might go belly-up. Instead, release them gently in the water at your feet and be ready to revive if necessary by holding them in a swimming posture while moving water back and forth through their gills until they are ready to swim off. If they aren’t able to, then plan on keeping that fish.
My grandkids have learned to effectively release bluegills, crappies, bass, and trout quickly back into the water, and that has become a favorite part of their fishing experience. Give catch-and-release a try if you are interested in extending your fishing fun.
