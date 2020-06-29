After starting more than two weeks ago, the Bush Fire is nearly 100% contained.
As of Monday morning, 98% of the 193,455-acre fire had containment lines around it.
Officials say until the monsoon arrives, Tonto Basin residents will continue to see smoke and burning activity as interior pockets burn.
Until then, firefighters are monitoring the fire and patrolling the perimeter.
But as crews get the fire wrapped up, the work is far from ending.
Resources assigned to the Bush Fire supported at least four new fires in central Arizona this weekend and continue to be available for an initial attack on new fires in the area.
On Sunday, crews responded to the Gold Fire, which burned next to the Bush Fire on Highway 87 at milepost 232, just south of the Highway 188 junction in an area of unburned vegetation.
They also helped on the Dome Fire, which started in the Usery Pass area on June 27. That fire, started as a result of a UTV accident, was contained at roughly 38 acres. Weather conditions in Arizona have been ideal for fire growth. There was a fire weather watch Sunday and Monday across the area with the National Weather Service predicting strong winds and low relative humidity.
