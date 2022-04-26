Contractors had time to weigh in on Payson’s plan to reduce wildfire danger to the town in a meeting last week with Fuels Manager Kevin McCully and Chief Building Official Ray LaHaye.
Almost 20 contractors took Wednesday afternoon off to provide input on changing the building code to require ignition-resistant materials. The changes will make it less likely an ember storm from an approaching wildfire will destroy Payson like the one that destroyed Paradise, Calif.
A study found that the Paradise homes with Firewise brush clearing plus fire-resistant building materials were 70% more likely to survive. Payson has a Firewise code and is now considering a fire-hardened building code. The same precautions also make it much less likely a fire will start in one house and spread to neighboring homes.
The contractors quickly offered support for the most expensive fire-hardening requirements — including roof design and materials and window materials. Those two provisions are already built into Payson’s building code for new construction.
However, the group asked for more information on proposed changes to siding, boxed eaves, deck construction and the number, size and location of roof vents.
Initially, some contractors wondered whether any change was necessary.
“The codes have been developed for people to get out of their houses in time (in case of fire),” said one contractor. “They are very logical. It seems to me as I read the stuff that’s handed out, it makes me question, where are you going? The bottom line is, is this going to cost a lot and is it really effective?”
McCully clarified the benefits.
“You bring up a great point too. It is to slow (the fire) down. If those embers have a chance to cool off and not start a fire, that is kind of the idea behind (the ignition-resistant building materials),” he said.
McCully admitted he has struggled to figure out how to provide a cost comparison because Payson is full of custom-built homes of all sizes on all types of lots.
“It’s hard ... the building advisory committee asked me to give them a price, too. Is it expensive enough to say this isn’t worthwhile doing?” he asked.
To which another contractor replied, “shouldn’t we have an answer to that? In a vague sense, what’s a little bit more expensive? I’d like to know definitively for a range of square footages — what are the increased costs of labor? The follow up question to this is supply side. Has anyone addressed the supply side?”
LaHaye said, “We’re trying to keep the boundaries reasonable, but it’s difficult. There is not a standard, like you said. What is a standard house in Payson? I can’t give you the percentage of stone and stucco, but they’re different everywhere. If we could come up with a narrowed down target, we could find what those costs are,” he said.
Then LaHaye outlined the higher purpose of changing the code.
“We are trying to do it reasonably to create a standard that is cost wise and fire prevention balanced.”
McCully and LaHaye offered to do a cost comparison between three different size homes with decks and one built on a hillside, then bring that report to another meeting with the contractors to create a code that works for Payson.
Studies in other cities suggest that fire-hardening new construction imposes only minor cost increases — especially with the standards for roofs and double-paned windows already in place.
However, building to those higher standards can yield enormous benefits. Not only do those standards save houses — they can save lives. Tragically, 85 people died in Paradise because they didn’t have time to flee the fire. The ember storm set many unprepared homes on fire when the flaming front of the fire was still a mile away from the town.
Another study in Yarnell found that Firewise brush clearing and fire-hardened materials dramatically increased the odds a home there survived the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Nineteen Prescott wildland firefighters died trapped in thick brush as they tried to reach the community to protect it. Since then, firefighters have been careful to assess neighborhoods before they even try to protect them from an approaching wildfire. They’re much more likely to make an all-out effort to protect a community that has adequate building standards and a brush clearing ordinance, due to the far lower risk to the firefighters.
(1) comment
And a 70% improvement of survival to q 1% base probability makes one real comfortable that they now have a 1.7% survivability rate. In Paradise type events, the only thing the Fire Department CAN do is lead the procession out of town. Until the Town, County, state, forest service, Utilities, etc. stop the FALSE messaging that firewising properties in town will prevent a cataclysmic result of a 100 ft inferno coming out of the forest that is not managed, we are at total risk of a Paradise CA outcome.
The current focus will only increase the already outrageous costs to the private property owners while negligibly reducing the risk.
Remember, there has NEVER been a recorded cataclysmic fire event that started in a community. STOP THE LIE. Until the government bureaucrats stop punishing their bosses (the taxpayers) and hold the people who are paid to protect and defend us accountable, it will not be improved. C'mon man, do the real work to protect life and property by addressing the cause of the problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!