A critical trailhead.
A big blowup.
That’s how the reaction is shaping up to the Forest Service’s proposed effort to make the Bearfoot Trail in Pine much more accessible — both to day-hikers and firefighters.
On one hand, you have hikers eager for access to a new trailhead to provide an easy connection to the nine-mile-long Bearfoot Trail — a treasured amenity in a tourist-dependent community.
“It is important to not only us but to future generations,” said Mike Brandt, the founder of the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc., an organization dedicated to protecting Pine and Strawberry from catastrophic fire by building trails along firebreaks.
On the other hand, you have the Portal III homeowners association worried that a trailhead will draw outsiders, block streets and disrupt a quiet community.
“Bottom line — this brings increased traffic and parking into our private community,” wrote HOA president Darwin Huber to the membership on Sept. 29. “People will not only come into our Portal to use this proposed trailhead — they will also drive our streets looking around, intruding on our privacy and security.”
The HOA opposes the proposed Juniper Trailhead, which sits at the top of the development. Some worry hikers driving on their narrow, winding roads will get lost. They also fear people will block the narrow streets when the proposed trailhead parking lot fills up.
“Usage of this proposed trailhead will increase negative traffic in the Portal and cause security issues. Please take these comments into consideration. You don’t live here. We do and don’t want and didn’t ask for this change,” wrote Gretchen Yost to the Forest Service on Oct. 4.
Neighbors ask, why this spot?
Hikers, firefighters and the Forest Service say the proposed trailhead would provide easy access to a scenic middle section of the Bearfoot Trail built as a firebreak and staging ground to protect Pine from wildfires. The trailhead cuts off four arduous miles to the primordial Pine Canyon, an untouched old-growth ponderosa forest.
Flowing through the stately pines, Pine Creek is fed by pristine spring water.
The trail access, the proposed Juniper Trailhead parking lot and the Bearfoot Trail itself sit on either Forest Service land or a Gila County maintained road. Volunteers for the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee not only built the Bearfoot Trail, they also built the walking bridge over the deep ravine of the creek. This makes it easy and safe for hikers to enjoy the spot.
But what will building the trailhead do to the neighborhood?
“Does anyone seriously consider that quiet residential areas should be invaded, all in the name of tourism(?),” wrote Pam Mason, a Portals III resident to the Forest Service on Oct. 1. “Rest assured, we would be happy to provide you with pictures so you can see we have serenity, peace and tranquility. We need to keep it that way, or is that too much to ask? Are we now expected to sit back and allow others to rip away from us our quality of life that we all worked so hard to achieve?”
But does the need to protect the community from wildfires take precedence?
The Fuel Reduction Committee believes so. As the name of the organization states, PSFR seeks to protect the communities of Pine and Strawberry from catastrophic wildfire. The proposed perimeter trail system provides access so firefighters can safely move around the edge of the community — both to cut fire lines in an emergency and to support thinning projects. In fact, the Forest Service currently has a thinning project out to bid for the Pine Canyon area to avoid a crown fire no one can fight.
“This higher visibility and increased value helps in the competition for more federal dollars being allocated for maintenance,” said Brandt.
The Forest Service says this vital trail will fall into disrepair if people don’t use it. Currently, people living in Portals III have easy access through a spur trail with no parking — but few outsiders can use it. All the other trailheads leading to the Pine Creek Bridge start from Highway 87 — a good four miles from the Juniper Trailhead.
If built, the Juniper Trailhead would turn the trip to the bridge and creek into an easy, four-mile round-trip stroll instead of a 12- to 14-mile round-trip journey from either of the two existing trailheads — with a steep initial climb up from the highway.
The Pine Canyon Trailhead poses a particular challenge, said hiker Connie Cockrell.
She has hiked the Pine Canyon Trail, both from the top of the Rim and up from the private entrance at the Girl Scout camp.
“Either way is a long hard trail,” she said.
In her story, she said four people in the group actually fell on the rocky switchbacks hiking down the steep Pine Canyon Trail #26. Each fall was “a heart-stopping event every time as the drop off of the trail was hundreds of feet,” she wrote. “A mile and a half from the canyon top, we reached the canyon floor where we found ourselves in a ponderosa forest carpeted with ferns. The change from the hot, dry, rocky environment to the cooler, shady forest was most pleasant.”
Is access public? Or private?
The Forest Service and volunteers that built the Bearfoot Trail and bridge say the Juniper Trailhead is the best way to ensure continued use of the whole trail — including firefighters.
Since the Bearfoot Trail lies on public land, the Portals III HOA may have no legal right to bar access to the trailhead on the county-owned and maintained roads.
The county maintains it owns the access road — including the short stretch that would lead to the proposed trailhead. The HOA is still researching its options.
The HOA has posted no parking and no forest access signs around the area to make sure the public gets the message.
However, Portals III does not have a gate at the entrance to the community, unlike Portals I and II.
Gila County documents show the roads were deeded to the county in 1980 (see the documents in the online version of this story). So far, no one from the Portals III HOA has offered proof to the contrary. Resident Mike Abel, a lawyer, says ownership is still in question.
“We do have several roadways in our development that are not maintained by the county (N. Canyon View St., W. Deer Crossing Trail, N. Lo Mia, and N. Pine Cone),” said Abel. “I would need to verify, however. I do not think I have ever seen a county truck clear any of our private roads, including the one in question (Trails End). I think there may be some confusion as to maintenance on the actual maintenance crew level if they are to be maintaining the roadway.”
For now, the Portals III HOA has discouraged use by posting signs.
Elsa Steffanson, the director of PSFR, says that state law and county code prohibit “unofficial traffic control signs” and “signs, other than traffic safety signage, will not be allowed in any existing or projected street, right of way, or street easement.”
(State law ARS 26-648 and county code 1036-b.)
Supervisor Steve Christensen said he believes the county owns and maintains the roads for Portal III, “as well as the culverts and drainage.”
“The proposal is to create parking on the Forest Service land adjacent to the community so that hikers would not need to park in the community’s streets,” he said.
The public knows about the Portals III entrance.
The word is out about this trailhead. During a recent hike, two hikers from Buckeye said they heard about the Juniper Trailhead from a local Pine restaurant. They marveled at the scenery, so much like where they hiked in Oregon, “except for the agave and prickly pear cactus,” said the wife of the only-in-Arizona moment.
Otherwise, most hikers encountered on the Juniper Trailhead stretch of trail in a recent jaunt came from Portal III. Two mountain bikers had fishing poles and planned to head up Pine Canyon to some deep pools they knew about on Pine Creek.
When asked if they opposed the Juniper Trailhead, one biker said, “I knew it would happen one day.”
Two other Portal III hikers walked their dog. They were sure the private roads would protect them from the trailhead development, but said they love to hike the trail out their back door.
The next step for the proposed Juniper Trailhead is to solicit public comments to determine the public’s interest in this trailhead.
Please send comments on the Juniper Trailhead and/or the complete proposed perimeter trail in Pine to Recreation Officer Angela Abel at: angela.abel@usda.gov.
Comments will be accepted until Oct. 31.
