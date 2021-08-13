In the July 23 article entitled, “Confidence Kitchen teaches the homeless life skills,” the Roundup incorrectly reported both that the Rim View Community Church committed $1,000 per month to the kitchen as well as challenged other churches to do the same. The Rim View Community Church did give $1,000, but as a one-time donation.
Church staff “encourage all other churches in the area to use the funds God has entrusted them with in the way they prayerfully feel God is leading them to be used.”
