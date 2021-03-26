In the March 23 article entitled, “Council looks at removing sections of the town code,” the MHA Foundation did not participate in the Rumsey Park improvement plan. Only the Town of Payson and the prep school worked on that project.
Correction to March 23 article, "Council looks at removing sections of town code"
Michele Nelson
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
