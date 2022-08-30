Mayoral candidates

Mayoral candidates from left to right, Tom Morrissey, Jeremy Ruff, Chris Higgins and Doug Laird.

In the first round of the Payson mayor’s race, Tom Morrissey was the top fundraiser, but Chris Higgins got the most votes.

In the end, incumbent Mayor Morrissey spent about $8 for each vote received while current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins spent about $1 per vote he received. Morrissey raised about $15,000, Higgins about $4,000, according to finance reports.

