In the first round of the Payson mayor’s race, Tom Morrissey was the top fundraiser, but Chris Higgins got the most votes.
In the end, incumbent Mayor Morrissey spent about $8 for each vote received while current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins spent about $1 per vote he received. Morrissey raised about $15,000, Higgins about $4,000, according to finance reports.
The two face a runoff election in November since neither got more than 50% of the vote in the four-way primary battle.
Higgins is the longest serving council member. He has served with three mayors, Kenny Evans, Craig Swartwood and Morrissey.
If Morrissey wins, this will be his third two-year term.
Both have knowledge of big projects in the works such as a community center and pool, Green Valley Parkway extension, town road improvements and parks maintenance and upgrades.
Meanwhile, in the council race, voters elected Tina McAllister-Smith, Brett Flaherty and to re-elect Suzy Tubbs-Avakian. All three council members currently run businesses in town, as does Higgins.
The other two mayoral candidates, Doug Laird and Jeremy Ruff, mostly spent their own money. Ruff spent about $10 per vote, while Laird spent about $6.
Differences in fundraising
Morrissey proved the most potent fundraiser in the race.
During the primary, Morrissey spent heavily at local media outlets, including the KMOG radio station and the Roundup. He held meetings at local restaurants with food. He held an event at the casino and bought T-shirts from a local vendor.
Morrissey also touted his connections with Senator Kyrsten Sinema and various directors of federal agencies when it came to seeking federal infrastructure grants.
Despite his big financial advantage, Morrissey received 71 fewer votes than Higgins, who spent most of his money on political signs and ads in the Roundup newspaper.
Voters have a lot to think about
Higgins manages the KRIM radio station. He owned Scoops Ice Cream until the pandemic. Higgins raised children in Payson and shows up at many events in town to promote them on the radio.
While on the council with Evans, Higgins had to make the choices to cut the budget so the town could stay afloat after the recession. He voted with then-mayor Swartwood to increase the town’s sales tax. That spurred criticism, but also helped pay for much needed infrastructure upgrades and maintenance costs.
However, the tax didn’t generate enough money to upgrade or replace the long-neglected Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park. Now Higgins supports a partnership with the MHA Foundation and Rim Country Educational Alliance to build a community center and indoor year-round pool. He argues the partnership would reduce the financial burden on the town and provide amenities the town can’t afford to build on its own.
Morrissey and Higgins often clashed during the mayor’s first term. Higgins often voted in the minority along with Barbara Underwood and Steve Smith. However, the council majority followed Morrissey’s lead, which included Jim Ferris, Tubbs-Avakian and Janell Sterner. The majority was initially critical of the MHA Foundation and removed Payson-appointed members of the Rim Country Educational Foundation board, a group set up by MHA to build a university in town. The RCEF filed a lawsuit and a judge ruled the council had violated the board members’ civil rights. The court ordered the town to pay legal fees of $97,000.
Morrissey’s position on the MHA Foundation and proposed joint projects has softened over time — and the once sharp council division lessened.
Morrissey has settled into a comfortable routine with his meetings and has won council support for his own priorities. That includes support for the homeless warming shelter, improved services for veterans, approval of a landmark Firewise ordinance and the Green Valley Parkway extension to provide alternative access to Main Street — which is expected to both enhance tourism and provide an additional evacuation route.
Morrissey’s shift toward greater cooperation ultimately caused a rift with Ferris, who formed a slate with Steve Otto and Doug Laird — hoping Laird would oust Morrissey.
Initially, Morrissey and Ferris rarely voted on different sides — but they drifted apart as Morrissey moderated his positions.
The finance reports reflect that big spending doesn’t necessarily turn out the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!