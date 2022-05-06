The school district lost teachers before the school year even started because they couldn’t find a place to live.
Medical providers don’t know where to house temporary contract workers or interns.
And local businesses can’t find applicants.
“We’re in a housing crisis,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey. “We are in an aging community that needs services. Usually, those services are provided by younger people. The (housing) prices are astronomical.”
He urged the council during its May 3 work study meeting, “to be more flexible” to find a solution.
“Our job is to mitigate this as much as we can,” he said.
One idea the council wrestled with on Tuesday was to expand who and for how long the town would allow them to stay in an RV on someone’s property.
Currently, the town has two narrow definitions for RVs camped on a homeowner’s property.
One allows for visits of two weeks or less.
The other allows someone to live on a lot under construction for a year.
Otherwise, the town allows an owner to store an RV/trailer on their property.
The code town has additional limits. RVs may not use generators because of noise, nor can those RVs connect to the sewer system.
“(The RV) cannot be used as a permanent dwelling,” said Doni Wilbanks, community development director for the town.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins explained the current code.
“I remember when on council (and) we discussed this in 2015. The housing climate was a lot different at that time,” he said. “It was mainly people staying in trailers visiting families. People not so much living in the trailer, (but) the issue of caregivers came up.”
At the time, the council stuck with the two narrow definitions.
After the pandemic, however, Rim Country real estate completely changed. Even Higgins got caught up in the crisis. He lost his ice cream business when Arizona State University shut down large events in the stadium. He lost his home and has struggled to find an alternative to remain in Rim Country as his children finish school.
Higgins urged the council to understand this is, “an opportunity to help people in town so they can get through this housing crisis and not be worried about being kicked out or not having a place to live.”
Council members agreed Rim Country housing is a crisis, so pitched out ideas on how to expand the definition of who can stay in an RV in a residential area.
All liked the idea of limiting the amount of time.
Councilor Barbara Underwood also sits on the Payson Unified School Board so she understands the struggles to house school staff. She suggested if a teacher or new staff member has a contract in hand, the use of an RV for a year would give them time to find a place to live.
Morrissey agreed and suggested circumstances could include a six-month contract for a traveling nurse to work at the hospital.
Councilor Jim Ferris suggested building more RV parks.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian said her constituents called her worried about their property values if RVs with people living in them fill driveways in their neighborhood — or a trailer park pops up next door.
“I think that we have got to be very considerate of how we handle this for all parties,” she said.
Town Manager Troy Smith wrapped up the session, thanking the council for its direction and assured them he would take their ideas to staff to research, then provide a report to the council at a future meeting.
